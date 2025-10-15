Kate McKinnon Lands Big Disney Role

Kate McKinnon is joining Camp Half-Blood.

The Saturday Night Live alum is joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

She will play Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. Her official character description says she can shapeshift at will and that the goddess “must be sure that Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) respects the power and importance of love before she agrees to offer aid on his quest.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the wildly popular book series by Rick Riordan. Beginning with the YA novel The Lightning Thief in 2005, the series went on to become one of the best-selling book series of all time and has since spawned six spin-off series that were also best-selling hits.

McKinnon is best known for her ten-year tenure as a cast member of SNL. During her time on the series from 2012 to 2022, she was nominated for an Emmy ten times, winning twice. Since then, she has gone on to have a successful film career, with films like Ghostbusters, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Bombshell. Most recently, she starred as Weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s smash-hit 2023 film Barbie.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 10, and production on Season 3 is already underway.