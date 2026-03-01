ABC procedural hits have tough competition on the Hulu chart right now.

The Disney-owned streamer has a new Ryan Murphy show based on true events, and it’s taking over the conversation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (March 1, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. 9-1-1

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

2. Grey’s Anatomy

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.”

1. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The pressure of the Kennedy name weighs on John. Carolyn impresses at Calvin Klein. An unlikely connection forms at a charity event.”