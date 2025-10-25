Hulu’s Top 3 TV Shows Today (Saturday, October 25, 2025)

While the ABC shows are still dominating Hulu, an original reality show is back to shakeup the rankings.

That’s right: Watch out, Meredith Grey! Here comes Kris Jenner (and all her kids).

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Oct. 25, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

3. The Kardashians

Official Synopsis: “Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.”

2. 9-1-1

Official Synopsis: “From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

1. Grey’s Anatomy

Official Synopsis: "Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily trau