The top three TV show list on Hulu features two expected hits and one show that is only catching eyes for its annoying title — a title that will confuse Hulu watchers who are looking for Netflix’s biggest show.

You’ll see what we mean!

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Jan. 3, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Strangest Things

Official Synopsis: “Hidden away from the public behind closed doors are the most remarkable and mysterious objects on Earth. Now, new research and technology can get under their skin like never before. Using the latest in 3D imaging, we examine these artifacts in precise detail to uncover their unbelievable, ancient and truly bizarre secrets.”

2. Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Official Synopsis: “Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

1. The Kardashians

Official Synopsis: “Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.”