Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Wednesday, June 19, 2024)

Will Smith is having a great day — at least if he's looked at today's Hulu chart. Three of his movies are in the top 5 right now, building off the current theatrical success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. However, he didn't quite snatch the No. 1 spot. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' Official Synopsis: "Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they've tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw's sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves."

4. 'Bad Boys II' Official Synopsis: "Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reteam as maverick Miami cops who

put their lives on the line to stop a rising drug kingpin."

3. 'Independence Day' Official Synopsis: "When extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race, it's up to a handful of survivors – armed only with inferior technology, wits and courage – to stop them."

2. 'Bad Boys for Life' Official Synopsis: "The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life."

1. 'BRATS' Official Synopsis: "Feature documentary BRATS follows Andrew McCarthy reuniting with and interviewing fellow Brat Packers to answer: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?"