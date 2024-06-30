Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, June 30, 2024)

Hulu's movie chart still has some Will Smith blockbusters in its top 5, but they aren't dominating. A fresh batch of thrillers has charted, including one starring Orlando Bloom. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Independence Day' Official Synopsis: "When extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race, it's up to a handful of survivors – armed only with inferior technology, wits and courage – to stop them."

4. 'White Chicks' Official Synopsis: "Two disgraced FBI agents go way undercover in an effort to protect

hotel heiresses the Wilson Sisters from a kidnapping plot."

3. 'Bad Boys for Life' Official Synopsis: "The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life."

2. 'Somewhere Quiet' Official Synopsis: "After escaping a brutal kidnapping, a woman retreats with her husband to his Cape Cod family compound. Experiencing eerie nightmares and haunting visions, her sense of reality further deteriorates, fracturing their already damaged relationship."

1. 'Red Right Hand' Official Synopsis: "Cash is trying to live a quiet, honest life in a small Appalachian town. When a vicious crime boss forces him back into her services, he soon learns he's capable of anything -- even killing -- to protect his family and his home."