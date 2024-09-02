Hulu's Top 5 Movies on Labor Day Revealed

An unconventional movie is No. 1 on Hulu right now.

By John Connor Coulston

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hulu's top 5 movie chart has an experimental anthology flick at No. 1 — meaning some people are having an odd movie night this Labor Day. Elsewhere, there are some crowdpleasers — such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Superbad — as more conventional options.

Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Official Synopsis: "Generations after Caesar's reign, one ape emerges to define the future."

4. 'The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat'

Official Synopsis: "Lifelong best friends Odette, Clarice, and Barbara Jean ― 'The Supremes' ― share an unbreakable bond from decades of weathering life's storms. Now, through new shades of heartbreak, the trio are put to test as they face their most challenging times yet."

3. 'Superbad'

Official Synopsis: "Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry."

Related:

2. 'Something in the Water'

Official Synopsis: "In this all-female survival thriller, a dream wedding party turns into a nightmare when five girlfriends have to fight for their lives in an entertaining blend of suspense, horror and biting humour."

1. 'Kinds of Kindness'

Official Synopsis: "Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable from Yorgos Lanthimos."

Trending Now: