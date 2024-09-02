Hulu's Top 5 Movies on Labor Day Revealed
An unconventional movie is No. 1 on Hulu right now.
Hulu's top 5 movie chart has an experimental anthology flick at No. 1 — meaning some people are having an odd movie night this Labor Day. Elsewhere, there are some crowdpleasers — such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Superbad — as more conventional options.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Official Synopsis: "Generations after Caesar's reign, one ape emerges to define the future."
4. 'The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat'
Official Synopsis: "Lifelong best friends Odette, Clarice, and Barbara Jean ― 'The Supremes' ― share an unbreakable bond from decades of weathering life's storms. Now, through new shades of heartbreak, the trio are put to test as they face their most challenging times yet."
3. 'Superbad'
Official Synopsis: "Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry."
2. 'Something in the Water'
Official Synopsis: "In this all-female survival thriller, a dream wedding party turns into a nightmare when five girlfriends have to fight for their lives in an entertaining blend of suspense, horror and biting humour."
1. 'Kinds of Kindness'
Official Synopsis: "Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable from Yorgos Lanthimos."
Trending Now:
-
1Johnny Depp Poses With Girlfriend Iuliia Vlasova in Rare New Photos
-
2Katie Holmes Reacts to Death of 'Wonderful' and 'Kind' Co-Star From 'Dawson's Creek' Obi Ndefo
-
3George Clooney Shuts Down Rumor About Him and Brad Pitt
-
4Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma
-
5'The Voice' Shifts to New Schedule Ahead of Gwen Stefani Return