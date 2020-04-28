Hulu Goes Down and Streamers Immediately Take to Twitter With Thoughts
Hundreds of people trying to binge their favorite shows were left flocking to social media in disappointment when Hulu went down Tuesday morning. According to Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, as well as dozens of posts on Twitter, the streaming platform began experiencing technical issues beginning as early as 4 a.m., with reports nearing the 3,500 mark by 7:30 a.m.
Centered in the United States, with the largest number of reports stemming from the east coast and Midwest, 64 percent of the issues were related to video streaming, 28 percent to log-in issues, and seven percent to Hulu’s website. Many users have reported problems related directly to Apple devices, with one person explaining that they "tried to open hulu app on apple TV (samsung box) this morning; it flicked like it was trying to open and then just sat there." Several people have noted that the issue has persisted even after deleting and reinstalling the Hulu app.
While Downdetector has shown a slight downward turn in the number of reported cases, dropping to just under 3,000 as of this posting, social media is still flooding with comments from Hulu subscribers, many disgruntled over the interruption. Keep scrolling to see how subscribers are reacting.
Me tryna close ,open ,remove ,install ,remove again ,reinstall ,clear my data all so Hulu can work and then coming to twitter to see the app crashed #huludown pic.twitter.com/6uhsyrNCWz— B R E N D A (@BShinin) April 28, 2020
Hulu = Down
Me = Crawling back to Netflix after a few weeks of abandonment.
Netflix: pic.twitter.com/fcBrqnQp2v— Tia Rané Amour (@RaneAmour) April 28, 2020
i restarted my phone, uninstalled hulu, & downloaded it again thinking my phone was acting dumb🤦🏾♀️ #HuluDown— B. (@1brianniaa) April 28, 2020
#HuluDown (it’s nice to know I’m not the only one watching TV at this time too)— _Cazzol_ (@Cazzol10) April 28, 2020
Hulu really decided to have a breakdown when I want to watch my shows now what am I supposed to do?sleep? #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/XkIwSdItYr— Noha Abu (@NohaAbu2) April 28, 2020
People are waking up to see #HuluDown trending realizing 2020 savagery spares no one. pic.twitter.com/G2Mr5eXcew— Grayson Alexander (@AlexGrayson3) April 28, 2020
i turned my phone off, tried to update it & deleted the app just to find out #HuluDown— i hate my friends 🧚🏾♀️ (@spiffybabygirl) April 28, 2020
Me: (silently watching an episode)— Arli (@ExistencePG) April 28, 2020
Hulu: fufufufufu, it’s passed your bedtime boy!! #HuluDown #hulu
Glad it’s not just my device not working for Hulu. Just wont open no matter how many times. #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/uEV5B29B21— Laaaa (@Kingcam) April 28, 2020
Hulu.. For the love of all things human, stop going down.. My sanity can't take it. 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂#HuluDown pic.twitter.com/aavhg3ZlWs— Lydia (@LunaKei5) April 28, 2020
Hulu is down and it’s upsetting me and my homegirls because if you can’t watch Hulu wtf can you do? #huludown #2020wasfun— Voldemort Williams (@andbingowas) April 28, 2020
Why is @hulu the most sensitive and undependable app? It’s like a friend that is so high maintenance you want to hang but you know it’s going to be drama so you call someone else.— Beth (@Beth_777_) April 28, 2020
This my friends is why we do not Hulu and chill. #HuluDown #Hulu
Hulu you are messing with my early morning TV binge. Now I can’t watch #LitteFiresEverywhere before work starts #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/4dAXOCwhxI— Jemia (@JemiaWilliams) April 28, 2020
At this point Hulu needs to just add #HuluDown to its features and perks pic.twitter.com/lcfwAFXhYN— คlēx | #1 ๓iŞŞ ค๓ēri¢คຖค Ştคຖ (@CruelTayIors) April 28, 2020