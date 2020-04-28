Hulu Goes Down and Streamers Immediately Take to Twitter With Thoughts

Hundreds of people trying to binge their favorite shows were left flocking to social media in disappointment when Hulu went down Tuesday morning. According to Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, as well as dozens of posts on Twitter, the streaming platform began experiencing technical issues beginning as early as 4 a.m., with reports nearing the 3,500 mark by 7:30 a.m.

Centered in the United States, with the largest number of reports stemming from the east coast and Midwest, 64 percent of the issues were related to video streaming, 28 percent to log-in issues, and seven percent to Hulu’s website. Many users have reported problems related directly to Apple devices, with one person explaining that they "tried to open hulu app on apple TV (samsung box) this morning; it flicked like it was trying to open and then just sat there." Several people have noted that the issue has persisted even after deleting and reinstalling the Hulu app.

While Downdetector has shown a slight downward turn in the number of reported cases, dropping to just under 3,000 as of this posting, social media is still flooding with comments from Hulu subscribers, many disgruntled over the interruption. Keep scrolling to see how subscribers are reacting.