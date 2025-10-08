Hip-Hop Legends Make Their Acting Debut in New AMC/ALLBLK Series ‘G.R.I.T.S.’ [Exclusive]

Southern rap pioneers 8Ball & MJG are transitioning from music to acting, making their official acting debut as supporting characters in AMC/ALLBLK’s new original series G.R.I.T.S. (Girls Raised in the South). 8Ball & MJG are responsible for merging Memphis hip-hop with classics and are taking their talents to new heights.

The rappers have influenced generations of artists and helped shape the Southern rap movement. They are excited for their new venture.

“We’ve performed on stages all over the world, but acting is a whole new stage for us,” 8Ball said in a statement. “This was our first time stepping into actual character roles, and it was both challenging and fulfilling. Fans are going to see a very different side, and they may be surprised.”

Per a logline, the 8-episode series follows “three friends navigating life, ambition and womanhood in the South. Heartfelt, funny and real…this series is a love letter to friendship, self- discovery and the grit it takes to grow up and glow up in Memphis, TN. Keisha (Jasmine Sargent), Ty (Ashanti Harris), and Francis (Aja “Slimeroni” Canyon)—are three young women standing at life’s crossroads. Roller skating becomes their sanctuary and survival strategy, even as they confront grief, love, ambition, and the dangerous pitfalls of the of the city around them. A major skating competition dangles the promise of a fresh start, but it’s their unwavering bond and resilience that proves to be their greatest strength.”

The series is created and Executive Produced by Deji LaRay. Thomas Q. Jones and Martha Sanchez also serve as Executive Producers alongside Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, Nikki Love, SVP Development & Original Production, Scripted and Ashley McFarlin, VP of Development and Original Production, Scripted for ALLBLK.

“Bringing 8Ball & MJG into G.R.I.T.S. was a game-changer,” LaRay said. “They are Hip Hop Royalty and cultural icons. They add authenticity and an undeniable Memphis voice to the series.”

“Having 8Ball & MJG attached to G.R.I.T.S. was incredible in itself, but what really stood out was the work ethic they brought,” Jones added. “They didn’t just show up as names—they showed up as actors. Watching them embody their characters and put in the work was inspiring for me and Deji. Just like they’ve done for decades in music; they applied that same pressure and discipline to acting. This won’t be the last time audiences see them on screen.”