It’s time to take our first glimpse at the HBO Max top TV show chart in 2026.

The to of the chart is a mix of prestige TV, steamy romance and dumb comedy — a trio that exemplifes the mix of show HBO typically succeeds with.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Jan. 4, 2026). Official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. It’s Florida, Man.

(Credit: HBO)

Official Synopsis: “This late-night comedy series features the strangest tales of the Sunshine State—playfully recreated by a rotating cast of actors and comedians.”

2. The Pitt

Photograph by Warrick Page/Max

Official Synopsis: “The staff of Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center work around the clock to save lives in an overcrowded and underfunded emergency department.”

1. Heated Rivalry

‘Heated Rivalry’ (Credit: HBO Max)

Official Synopsis: “Two hockey stars fall into a secret romance that spans years as they chase glory and wrestle with love.”