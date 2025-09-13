John Cena reigns supreme as the biggest TV star on HBO Max this week.

However, a new HBO crime show is trying to take his show down.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Monday (Sept. 1, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

3. Real Time With Bill Maher

Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

2. Task

Official Synopsis: “An FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unassuming family man (Tom Pelphrey).”



1. Peacemaker

Official Synopsis: “Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker returns from his encounter with Bloodsport, only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.”