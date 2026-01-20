HBO is taking a big swing on a new spinoff to one of its major franchises, and its first episode seems to be resonating on HBO Max.

This new show is now No. 1, and jumping over two buzzy current hits.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Monday (Jan. 19, 2026). Official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Heated Rivalry

‘Heated Rivalry’ (Credit: HBO Max)

Official Synopsis: “Two hockey stars fall into a secret romance that spans years as they chase glory and wrestle with love.”

2. The Pitt

Photograph by Warrick Page/Max

Official Synopsis: “The staff of Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center work around the clock to save lives in an overcrowded and underfunded emergency department.”

1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

(Credit: Steffan Hill/HBO)

Official Synopsis: “From the world of Westeros comes an improbable tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo – knight Ser Duncan and his squire Egg.”