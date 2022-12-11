HBO Max Original Show Being Removed

Another HBO Max original series will soon be pulled from the platform, leaving it with no home for fans to access it. Gordita Chronicles showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz announced the sad news on Twitter this week. The show will disappear from the HBO Max catalog on Sunday, Dec. 19, so Muñoz-Liebowitz is advising fans to binge it one more time before it's gone.

Gordita Chronicles is a comedy series created by Claudia Forestrieri and starring Olivia Goncalves as Carlota "Cucu" Castielli. Now an adult journalist, she narrates her childhood in the 1980s growing up as an immigrant in the U.S. The title comes from her reviled nickname "Gordita," or "chubby girl." HBO Max announced that the show was canceled back in July, but its removal from the streamer altogether is even more heartbreaking.

Just got the very sad news that #gorditachronicles is being pulled from the @hbomax platform. Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone. Thank you to everyone who loved and supported our show. ❤️✌🏽 — Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz (@brigliebs) December 8, 2022

According to a report by Collider, cuts like this are meant to save money for the streamer's newly-merged parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. The company has made several major cuts like this in the last year that seem completely baffling to the rest of the entertainment industry, from dropping original content to shelving nearly-finished movies like Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

Over 30 titles have now been removed from HBO Max. This saves the streamer from paying to host the shows, and from paying residuals to the cast and crew in some cases. Still, if the shows were never released on home video in some format, it may leave even the creator without a copy to watch and share with their loved ones.

For fans of Gordita Chronicles, that will be especially heartbreaking. The show resonated with a large audience for because of its unique representation of life for Latino immigrants in the last few decades. It also conveys a unique vision of the "American Dream," with an emphasis on family and resilience that fans loved. The show also starred Juan Javier Cardenas, Diana-Maria Rivas, Savanna Nicole Ruiz, Noah Rico, and Cosette Hauer. Producers included Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña.

Gordita Chronicles will be available on HBO Max until Sunday, Dec. 19. After that, it's unclear if it will be available anywhere.