‘Haunting of Hill House’ Might Have Future Seasons as Anthology Series

Netflix only just debuted The Haunting of Hill House, but director Mike Flanagan is already brainstorming a few season two storylines, revealing that a sophomore run would likely see the series transform into an anthology.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, in which he discussed everything from the mysterious Red Room to the Bent-Neck Lady and Nell, Flanagan explained his vision for a second season, revealing how future seasons would likely take an anthology approach and feature standalone storylines separate from the Crain family storyline of season one.

“If we did do a season 2, it definitely wouldn’t involve the Crains. I think their story is told,” Flanagan told the outlet. “An anthology series, about Hill House or something entirely new, could be really interesting!”

Flanagan, who is also the mastermind behind other horror stories such as Hush, Oculus, and the upcoming The Shining prequel Doctor Sleep, previously spoke on the Crain’s standing at the end of the season one finale, revealing that he did not picture any more story left to be told.

“As far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done,” he told Entertainment Weekly following the series’ Netflix debut. “I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it. We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family.”

Flanagan has also revealed that while he and many of the actors are hoping for a second season, the decision ultimately comes down to “Netflix and Paramount and Amblin,” the decision likely to be based on fan reaction to the debut season, which has been given a round of applause.

Should The Haunting of Hill House be granted a second season run that transforms the series into an anthology, it would venture into the territory of other popular horror anthology series, like FX’s American Horror Story, now premiering its eight season, and SYFY’s Channel Zero, currently in its fourth season.

The series would also have a number of routes to take, with future seasons having the possibility of exploring past residents of Hill House or a different haunting entirely.

All 10 episodes of The Haunting of Hill House season one are available for streaming on Netflix. While you’re watching, see if you can spot the many hidden ghosts Flanagan placed throughout the episodes.

