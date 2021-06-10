'The Handmaid's Tale' Fans Irked by Season 4 Detail

✖

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 is now nearing its end, and it’s leaving some fans a little disgruntled with the characters. Viewers tuning into the most recent episode of the Hulu original, "Progress," were left irked after noticing one small detail. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 9, "Progress."

Continuing to document the aftermath of June's arrival in Canada, the ninth episode of the currently-airing fourth season largely focused on her and Luke’s fight to bring their daughter Hannah to safety. After a call to Commander Lawrence led to no progress being made, June arranged to meet Nick with their daughter Nichole in an effort to gain more information on Hannah’s whereabouts. While this reunion was one fans had been waiting for for weeks now, many couldn’t help but notice June’s outfit of choice, a red jacket. While some viewers could simply overlook it, others couldn’t help but be irked by the fact that June reverted to the color that represented her oppression in Gilead as a Handmaid, with some even noticing that she had a teal shirt on underneath, the color of wives, and Nichole wore pink, the color little girls wear in Gilead.

(Photo: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

Addressing the clothing on Reddit, one viewer noted that "the color coat she was wearing during the meeting was eerily similar to a handmaids coat," and said that if they were in her position, they would "never want to wear that color again." Another person said it was "baffling," going on to note that throughout Season 4, and amid her escape from Gilead, June has worn red on several occasions. A third person said that if they were June, "I would avoid red, teal-blue and grey-green at all costs. I'd wear yellow or orange or bright green everything."

While many were confused by the choice, several thought it had a deeper meaning, with one person suggesting that "it is a visual representation of June's trauma and her struggles 'leaving' Gilead." Another fan said that "besides being a symbol of 'You can leave Gilead but Gilead never leave you…' it can also be a way of RECLAIMING that color," with somebody else agreeing when commenting, "she's taking her power back by wearing red."

The Handmaid's Tale's Season 4 finale drops on Hulu on Wednesday, June 16. Fans can watch the episode when it debuts, as well as all previous episodes of the series, by signing up for a Hulu subscription here. Stay tuned to PopCulture for all the latest updates!

