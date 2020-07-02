'Hamilton' Fans Outraged They Can't Watch It on Disney+ With a Free Trial
Hamilton is coming to Disney+ on Friday, but fans of the hit Broadway show are outraged that they can't watch it with a free trial. According to CNET, Disney+ recently ended their free trial offer, which means that anyone wanting to watch Hamilton when it launches will have to subscribe to the streaming service.
Hamilton director Thomas Kail created the movie by filming multiple live performances of the show — all featuring the original cast members — which were then edited to create the full-length movie that fans will see. The film was originally scheduled to open in theaters on Oct. 12, 2021, but was moved to being released on July 3 on Disney+ earlier this year. However, fans who can't watch it by signing up for the previously offered free trial are not thrilled about the situation, and they are sounding off on Twitter. Scroll down to see what they're saying.
just found out you cant watch Hamilton with a free trial i hate it here ✨ pic.twitter.com/3X7jiE4hKX— ⟭⟬𝒲𝒾𝓃𝓉𝑒𝓇⁷⟬⟭💜🐳 (@winter_bearart) July 1, 2020
Fyi Hamilton nerds. You can't watch Hamilton on a free trial of Disney+.— HMMurti 🐢 (@HelenMaree4) July 2, 2020
Going to create a free trial on Disney Plus......they hit you with free trails are suspended for the time being. Guess I’ll watch Hamilton another time— Hunter Smith (@huntsmith32) July 1, 2020
They’ve eliminated the free trial right now. I doubt they bring it back for at least a month...I’m sure #Disney knows everyone wants to see #Hamilton— Leslie (@ChasingLeslie) July 2, 2020
@disneyplus getting rid of your free trial just as hamilton is abt to go live was a dog move. catch me watching it on a friend's account and literally never subscribing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— saba | 17th ✨ | black lives matter! (@titanic_cellist) July 2, 2020
When Disney+ takes away their free trial so you can’t watch Hamilton........😭— Give It Up For One Addition (@Nancy_McPartlin) July 1, 2020
they are suspending the free trial just in time for it not work for Hamilton— Aspiring optimist (@tryingoptimism) July 1, 2020
Apparently they’ve got rid of their free trial so my plan is ruined 😫— Ruth🇪🇺 (@x_Ruth) July 1, 2020
Like I know disney+ isn’t rly part of the bway community. But the incoming profits are from hamilton which IS broadway. Idk just icky— Eli Husiak (@ehusiak) July 1, 2020
Disney plus taking away their free trial option just before they drop Hamilton is genius... Tickets to see the actual show are $300+ so it’s understandable why they want people to pay 6.99 to see it at home when they’d pay twice that to see it in the cinema anyway— Meg (@Meg_barnett1) July 2, 2020
Apparently you cannot get a free trial of Disney+ in order to watch Hamilton this weekend, but $6.99 is still a pretty sweet ticket price. Also David Lynch's The Straight Story is on there, which we are watching tonight. pic.twitter.com/lkW1zBxZ4s— LarryvilleLife (@larryvillelife) July 2, 2020
I am hurt.— Braincell⁷s Motherland Drip🐋💜 : SEE PINNED📌 (@bougiefujoshi) June 29, 2020
Nope no free trial but you could just buy for a month and then cancel.— Mary H-P (@Lit_liverbird) July 2, 2020
we did (the free trial offer apparently disappeared last week), and there's enough programming to keep me happy for a month. at the very least, Hamilton itself seems worth $7.— Emma Barry (@AuthorEmmaBarry) July 1, 2020