'Hamilton' Fans Outraged They Can't Watch It on Disney+ With a Free Trial

Hamilton is coming to Disney+ on Friday, but fans of the hit Broadway show are outraged that they can't watch it with a free trial. According to CNET, Disney+ recently ended their free trial offer, which means that anyone wanting to watch Hamilton when it launches will have to subscribe to the streaming service.

Hamilton director Thomas Kail created the movie by filming multiple live performances of the show — all featuring the original cast members — which were then edited to create the full-length movie that fans will see. The film was originally scheduled to open in theaters on Oct. 12, 2021, but was moved to being released on July 3 on Disney+ earlier this year. However, fans who can't watch it by signing up for the previously offered free trial are not thrilled about the situation, and they are sounding off on Twitter. Scroll down to see what they're saying.