Lin Manuel Miranda has admitted that Disney+ censored some language in the Hamilton film, joking, "I literally gave two f—s so the kids could see it." Miranda explained the situation in a series of tweets, saying that the MPAA rules when it comes to the use of "f—" are very firm, and Hamilton has three uses of the word.

He revealed that the word is censored in the Yorktown scene where Hercules Mulligan says "I get the f— back up again." The other censored usage comes when a group of characters cheer, "Southern Motherf—in Democratic Republicans." A "record scratch" is used to censor the word here. So that leaves one use of the word, which some fans have questioned this choice, as the third use of the word is never actually completed in the show. When James Reynolds is confronting Alexander Hamilton about sleeping with his spouse Maria, and says, "That was my wife you decided to fuuuuu." Other fans have pointed out that it may actually be a different use of the word, one that was not included in the original cast recording.

...I literally gave two fucks so the kids could see it:

1. In Yorktown, there's a mute over "I get the f___ back up again"

2. "Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans."

You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!

Love you. Enjoy. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020

To create the film, Hamilton director Thomas Kail filmed multiple live performances of the show — all featuring the original Broadway cast — which were then edited to create the full-length movie fans will see. In a statement, Miranda said, "I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house."

He then added, "I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for re-imagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it." The film was originally scheduled to open in theaters on Oct. 12, 2021, but was moved to being released on July 3 on Disney+ earlier this year. There is currently no word on if the film will eventually become available in other formats, such as Blu-ray or DVD, but considering it was originally planned to be a theatrical release, it is possible that this may be considered.