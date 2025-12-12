George Clooney Joins Netflix Show’s Movie Spinoff

One Netflix spinoff is getting some serious star power.

Call My Agent! The Movie, a movie-length sequel to the popular French series on Netflix, has added George Clooney to its star-studded cast.

The original series is a comedy-drama revolving around four talent agents and their relationships with the actors they manage. The actors are usually real actors playing a fictionalized and exaggerated version of themselves. Major names to appear in the TV series include Sigourney Weaver, Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Isabelle Huppert, Béatrice Dalle, Juliette Binoche, and Jean Reno.

The sequel film began shooting in October, and plenty of big names are already rumored to appear in the film, although Clooney is the first celebrity star to officially confirm his involvement in the film.

While in France promoting the release of his new Netflix film Jay Kelly, he told French outlet Le Parisien that he would be making a cameo in the film.

“Since you’re French, I’ll tell you that I’m going to Paris next week to participate in the filming of Call My Agent! … I didn’t hesitate for a second,” he said.

Call My Agent! has been an international hit since it began in 2015, with Eva Longoria—who is also rumored to appear in the new film—creating a Spanish-language adaptation of the series.

Call My Agent! The Movie will debut sometime in 2026.