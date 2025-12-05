‘Game of Thrones’ Favorite to Play Lindsay Lohan’s Husband in New Hulu Series

Kit Harington has joined the cast of Hulu‘s upcoming limited series adaptation of the Sophie Stava novel Count My Lies, Deadline reports. The Game of Thrones alum will star opposite Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley.

Harington will appear in the role of Jay Lockhart. He rose to prominence in the HBO series as the complex character Jon Snow, which redefined television at the time.

A logline Count My Lies states, “When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harington), it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Lohan returned to acting in 2022 with a Netflix deal, after a series of personal struggles. She’s starred in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, Irish Wish, and Our Little Secret. She also reprised her role in the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel, which was released late this summer.

In a recent TikTok posted to her account, The Parent Trap actress took on the viral “You Look Happier” trend while reflecting on her own recent success and career resurgence. “Thanks, I’m living out of suitcases, wearing heels in every timezone, and making movie magic. Just like old times but better,” a text appeared in the video.

Despite her budding acting career, Lohan prefers life out of the spotlight in Dubai with her husband and son. “I guess you would say it happened organically,” she told Allure in June 2023 about her move. “Dubai gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.”In a July appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Mean Girls staple said she feels “very safe” in Dubai. When Kelly Ripa asked her if the paparazzi had a presence there, Lohan said firmly, “No, it’s not legal.”