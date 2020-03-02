'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Freak Over Series Streaming on Hulu

Sons of Anarchy fans are revving their engines and ready to start a marathon binge watching session of the FX series after it debuted on Hulu on Monday. Every episode of the seven-season series is now streaming on Hulu, thanks to a deal that dropped a collection of some of FX's biggest shows on the streaming service.

The "FX on Hulu" move went into effect Monday morning, collecting 40 of the network's most popular and beloved series (including Sons of Anarchy, American Horror Story and Nip/Tuck) with some of its underrated classics as well as new original shows that will exist exclusively on Hulu. The new hub will replace FX Plus, a standalone ad-free streaming service that costs $6 a month and included 1,400 episodes of FX programming, that Disney shut down in August. Disney acquired control over both FX's content catalog and majority ownership of Hulu in its $71 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox last year.

Certain popular series like American Crime Story and Pose aren't yet available on Hulu because of pre-existing licensing agreements with streamers like Netflix.

For Sons of Anarchy fans, the move means that all seven seasons can be streamed on Hulu from any point starting this month, with any membership tier. There are also 15 special featurettes on the platform, all of which are clips from "Inside the Final Ride" of the series.

Continue scrolling to see how Sons of Anarchy fans reacted to the drama series making its debut on Hulu.