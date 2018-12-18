‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Surprised Co-stars With Character’s Bisexual Line

Fuller House fans surprised by Stephanie Tanner’s (Jodie Sweetin) line about an old girlfriend of hers weren’t the only ones — Candace Cameron Bure was shocked, too.

In the eighth episode of the recently-released season 4, Stephanie comments that the winner of Best Veterinarian’s Clinic “was only open for three weeks,” adding “I had a girlfriend longer than that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her sister, D.J. (Bure), is completely shocked. “Wait, what?” she says while Gia (Marla Sokoloff) cannot stop laughing. Eventually, Sweetin starts giggling.

Yes! Jodie changed up the line in the last take and I didn’t know it was coming- so that was our honest and true reactions 🙈 — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 15, 2018

Bure revealed on Twitter that the reactions were totally genuine and that neither she nor Sokoloff were told about the line ahead of time.

“Jodie changed up the line in that take and we weren’t expecting it, so it was everyone’s true reaction and we broke,” she tweeted on Saturday. “So they kept it in.”

She told another Twitter user that it was “our honest and true reactions.”

The moment received a lot of attention on social media. “STEPHANIE TANNER IS BISEXUAL I LOVE THAT,” one user wrote.

“Stephanie Tanner came out as bisexual on Fuller House and I am LIVING for it,” another excited fan said.

But not everyone thought the one-off joke meant Stephanie’s character was bisexual. “I don’t think having one girlfriend makes you 100% bisexual,” one person said.

“She’s not confirmed bi though, it was a one off joke from Jodie,” another wrote.

Most just appreciated the ad lib and genuine reactions, however.

“Love that you kept a blooper in it just made the moment better seeing your 3 legit reactions,” someone wrote.

“I just watched this scene and it was hilarious! Love that they kept it in!” another said.

Season 4 saw Stephanie become a mom for the first time. After revealing that she couldn’t have children in a previous story line, Kimmy (Andrea Barber) offered to be a surrogate for her longtime friend and neighbor.

Sweetin said that fans have season 5 to look forward to if they want to see Stephanie as a mom.

“I think it’s going to be really fun for fans to see what Stephanie’s like as a parent,” Sweetin, a mom of two, told the Today show on Friday. “And I think it’s going to be great to have that interaction of D.J. and her parenting style, Steph and her parenting style and Kimmy and hers. I think it’s gonna be a really fun dynamic for the three women in the house with all the kids.”

“I think she might be a little more uptight and nervous than anybody thinks she’s going to be. But I think that she’s definitely going to be different than D.J. and Kimmy,” the Entertaining Christmas star said. “I think she’s not going to be kind of as crazy and wild, and wanting the approval like Kimmy does. I don’t think she’s going to be quite as uptight as D.J. is, and rigid. I think she’s going to have a lot of fun being a mom. But if I had to pick one person that she’s gonna be like, it’ll probably be Uncle Jesse (John Stamos). I think she and Jesse have a lot of similarities.”

All four seasons of Fuller House are now streaming on Netflix.