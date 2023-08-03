A Fantastic Werewolf Movie Is Now Streaming on Hulu

If you're looking for something spooky to watch this week, there is a fantastic werewolf movie now streaming on Hulu. The streamer recently added Werewolves Within, and critically acclaimed horror-comedy, to its lineup. Hulu subscribers can check out the viciously quirky flick now, or add it to their watchlist for later.

Werewolves Within is an IFC Films production that first premiered in 2021. It was directed by Josh Ruben from a script by Mishna Wolff. The movie features an all-star comedy cast with actors such as Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), Milana Vayntrub (Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows), Cheyenne Jackson (Call Me Kat), and Michaela Watkins (The Unicorn), among many others.

"After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community," reads the film's official synopsis. Notably, Werewolves Within is an adaptation of a video game of the same name, from Red Storm Entertainment.

In a previous interview with /Film, Reuben opened up about adapting the video game, saying, "Mishna Wolff's script was very funny, and as the director, I had to look at it and ask "How can I heighten it and bring my irreverent sense of humor to it.? It has a very clear Coen Brothers/Fargo vibe-it's a small town, small town attitudes, quirky characters-and I wanted to lean into that and bring more nuance to it. I lit up at the prospect of bringing in a cast that you might see in a Coen Brothers' work, someone like Wayne Duvall is part of that world. It was a no-brainer and felt very personal to me in that way. I'm a small-town kid but also loving that sense of humor.

Later, commenting on finding the right balance of comedy and horror, Reuben explained, "I'm such a barometer for the movie, which you have to be as director. A buddy of mine once said, 'You feel the movie.' You feel how it plays out in your mind. Comedically, I can feel every nuance-it's my super-power, I was born with it in my bones. Tonally, it never felt tricky to pull people back if a jokes went too far or people were pushing too hard. It's the horror and scares that are a pinch trickier for me. I can do dread quite well; I know what that discomfort is and how to relay that on camera, but I would love to get scarier and see if I can pull my John Carpenter and turn that up a bit further."