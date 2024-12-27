Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 27)

Christmas may be over, but Netflix isn’t done handing out presents just yet. As the clock ticks down to 2025, the streamer is making a few final additions from its December 2024 content list, stocking one more titles in the streaming library this weekend. This weekend’s arrival follows the additions of Squid Game Season 2, NFL on Christmas, and Your Friend Nate Bargatze earlier this week.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Maestro in Blue: Season 3

Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “As Orestis and Klelia try to sort out their feelings, the investigation intensifies on the island of Paxos and the murder case approaches an end.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix may not be saying goodbye to any titles this weekend, but that doesn’t mean nothing is on the chopping block. On Monday, Seasons 1–8 of Royal Pains are set to exit the streaming library, marking the final departing title of the year.

What was added this week?

Avail. 12/24/24

Your Friend Nate Bargatze — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 12/25/24

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 12/26/24

Squid Game: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Must-Watch Recent Addition: A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Synopsis: “Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos.”

Must-Watch Recent Addition: Virgin River: Season 6

Synopsis: “New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: As Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other — and their loved ones.”