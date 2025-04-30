Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in May 2025

Streaming subscribers will have hundreds of new TV series and films to add to their watch lists next month.

With April nearly over, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – have released their complete lists of TV series, movies, and originals arriving in May 2025.

Among the biggest streaming titles next month will be The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 finale. Following a six-season run that began on Hulu back in 2017, the Elisabeth Moss-starring drama is set to conclude on May 27, as Hulu next month premieres new seasons of other hits like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Nicole Kidman’s Nine Perfect Strangers.

Meanwhile, at fellow Disney-backed streamer Disney+, it will be all about Star Wars as the streamer celebrates Star Wars Day on May 4 with the new animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Other new streaming titles in May include Big Mouth Season 8, as well as the debuts Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons and Fear Street: Prom Queen, on Netflix, Season 3 of And Just Like That… on Max, and Another Simple Favor on Prime Video.

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in May 2025.

May 1

NETFLIX

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

MAX

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Private War

Badman’s Country

Barricade

Broadway Melody of 1940

Carson City

Chronicle

Chronicle: Director’s Cut

Dallas

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Funny People

Hannibal

In the Fade

Inception

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Lone Star

Lost River

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Megan Leavey

Notting Hill

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Red Tails

Ride, Vaquero!

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Royal Wedding

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Son of Belle Starr

Son of the Mask

Springfield Rifle

Stars in My Crown

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Band Wagon

The Bounty Hunter

The First Texan

The Goonies

The Kissing Bandit

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man Behind the Gun

The Mortal Storm

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoma Kid

The Oklahoman

The Painted Hills

The Princess Bride

The Shining

The Silence of the Lambs

The Young Guns

They Died with Their Boots On

This Means War

This Means War: Extended Edition

Thunder Over the Plains

Trail Street

Vengeance Valley

Vivacious Lady

We Bought a Zoo

Westbound

Westward the Women

Wichita

Ziegfeld Girl

DISNEY+

Rise Up, Sing Out (Shorts) (S2, 7 episodes)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

HULU

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Espanol

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Espanol

Austenland

Austenland En Espanol

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Espanol

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Espanol

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Espanol

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol

Joy (2015)

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Espanol

Shadow (2018)

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers

PEACOCK

47 Ronin

99 Homes

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Backtrace

Belly

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Billy Madison

Bleeding Steel

Blended

Braven

Bridesmaids

Buffaloed

Carol

The Change-Up

Chinese Zodiac

The Courier

Despicable Me 3

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Georgia Rule

Get Out

Glass

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happily N’ever After 2: Show White

Here Comes The Boom

The Hunt

Jet Li’s Fearless

Judge Dredd

Kindergarten Cop

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Knocked Up

The Last Stand

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Letters From Iwo Jima

Life of Pi

Man Up

Memoirs of a Geisha

Minions*

My Cousin Vinny

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

The Notebook

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paul Blart Mall Cop

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Pixels

Public Enemies

Requiem For a Dream

Rough Night

The Rundown

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler’s List

The Secret of Roan Inish

Seventh Son

Snitch

Snow Falling on Cedars

Split

The Town

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*

Warcraft

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi

The Wedding Singer

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Zookeeper

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)

All The Money In The World (2017)

Animal House (1978)

*Another Simple Favor (2025)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Body of Lies (2008)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Death Wish (2018)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Earthquake (1974)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)

Fury (2014)

Gattaca (1997)

Get On Up (2014)

Her (2014)

Heroes (1977)

How High (2001)

In The Heat of the Night (1967)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jarhead (2005)

Jersey Boys (2014)

John Q (2002)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Loving (2016)

Mallrats (1995)

Overboard (1987)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department (2013)

Ray (2004)

Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Traffic (2001)

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)

White House Down (2013)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

May 2

NETFLIX

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Adult Best Friends

Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)

DISNEY+

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)

HULU

Pita Hall: Film Premiere

Decision to Leave

Harbin

The Last Word

72 Hours

PEACOCK

Black Bag – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

PRIME VIDEO

NWSL (2025)

May 3

MAX

Ready Player One

DISNEY+

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 4

HULU

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2

Escape (2024)

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much

PEACOCK

Kentucky Derby 2025

May 4

NETFLIX

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort – Premiere

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort – Premiere

HULU

Insidious: The Red Door

Insidious: The Red Door En Espanol

PEACOCK

The Silent Twins

May 5

NETFLIX

Britain and The Blitz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

PRIME VIDEO

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

May 6

NETFLIX

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Shooting Guards — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

MAX

Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)

Talking Pictures Podcast – Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival

The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)

Toxic, Season 1 (ID)

DISNEY+

Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

PEACOCK

The Silent Twins

PRIME VIDEO

David Spade: Dandelion (2025)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)

May 7

NETFLIX

Full Speed: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Last Bullet — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)

Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode) 100th Episode

HULU

Kun by Agüero: Complete Limited Series

PEACOCK

Night Court, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)

May 8

NETFLIX

Blood of Zeus: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

FOREVER — NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)

HULU

Vanderpump Villa: Complete Season 2

Alone Australia: Complete Season 2

Find My Country House: Australia: Complete Season 1

New House No Debt: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 9

Pil’s Adventures

PEACOCK

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Octopus! (2025)

May 9

NETFLIX

A Deadly American Marriage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Influence — NETFLIX FILM

Nonnas — NETFLIX FILM

The Royals — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)

The Whale (A24)

DISNEY+

History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)

The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)

The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)

HULU

The UnXplained: Complete Season 7

Summer of 69: Film Premiere

Behind Enemy Lines

Commando

The Damned

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Men Of Honor

The Thin Red Line

The Transporter

Transporter 2

PEACOCK

Love Hurts – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

APPLE TV+

Long Way Home

PRIME VIDEO

Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

May 10

DISNEY+

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 5

HULU

Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 6

How It’s Made: Complete Season 21

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 1

Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills: Complete Season 2

Blonde and Blonder

Strangerland

Trust

Vengeance: A Love Story

War Inc.

May 11

NETFLIX

ABBA: Against the Odds

MAX

Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)

PEACOCK

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

May 12

NETFLIX

Tastefully Yours — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Where the Crawdads Sing

HULU

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Hells Paradise: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

SHANGRILA FRONTIER: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

May 13

NETFLIX

All American: Season 7

Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Liver King — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

MAX

Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)

DISNEY+

Andor (Season 2) – Season Finale at 6pm PT

HULU

Not Others: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Good Bad Things

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation En Espanol

PEACOCK

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 (Oxygen)

PRIME VIDEO

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (2025)

May 14

NETFLIX

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Married at First Sight: Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)

Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

PEACOCK

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute – Extended & Uncensored (NBC)

May 15

NETFLIX

Bet — NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Franklin — NETFLIX SERIES

Pernille: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets We Keep — NETFLIX SERIES

Thank You, Next: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Vini Jr. — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)

HULU

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Premiere

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Container Homes: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Season 25

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 4-5

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 5

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10 and 14

Island Life: Complete Seasons 19 and 20

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3

My Strange Addiction: Complte Season 5 and 6

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 9

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Complete Season 7

Tanked: Complete Seasons 13-15

The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 4

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 2

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 24

PEACOCK

Blippi, Season 5 (Moonbug)

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Trolls Band Together

Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along

May 16

NETFLIX

Dear Hongrang — NETFLIX SERIES

Football Parents — NETFLIX SERIES

The Quilters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rotten Legacy — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

The Brutalist (A24)

HULU

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 Premiere

Crossroads

The Last Breath

PEACOCK

Found, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order, Season 24 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)

APPLE TV+

Murderbot

Deaf President Now!

PRIME VIDEO

NWSL (2025)

May 17

MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)

DISNEY+

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 6

HULU

Death by Fame: Complete Season 1

Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans: Complete Season 1

Expedition X: Complete Season 6-7

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 1-3

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion

PEACOCK

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 – Finale (NBC)

May 18

MAX

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)

PEACOCK

Nope

May 19

MAX

American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)

DISNEY+

Tucci in Italy Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

PEACOCK

The Kouncil – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Older, Hotter, Wiser? – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

People Like Me – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Suits LA, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

The Warehouse Phase – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

May 20

NETFLIX

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: The Fall of Favre — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

MAX

Kong: Skull Island

DISNEY+

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, 5 episodes) Premiere – New Short-Form Series

HULU

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Night Call

PEACOCK

May Snapped: Killer Couples Season, 18

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

PRIME VIDEO

Motorheads (2025)

May 21

NETFLIX

Newly Rich, Newly Poor — NETFLIX SERIES

Real Men — NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark — NETFLIX SERIES

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6

MAX

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)

HULU

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 Premiere

Nine Puzzles: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

The Voice, Season 27 – Finale (NBC)

May 22

NETFLIX

Sirens — NETFLIX SERIES

Tyler Perry’s She The People — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)

HULU

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 20

Intervention: Complete Season 25

Jump!: Complete Season 1

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes: Complete Season 1

Taken in Plain Sight

PEACOCK

90 Minutes, Season 1 – Premiere, 10 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Earnhardt (2025)

WNBA (2025)

May 23

NETFLIX

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street: Prom Queen — NETFLIX FILM

Forget You Not — NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track 2 — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)

Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

HULU

The Last Showgirl

PEACOCK

Transplant, Season 4 – Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Clarkson’s Farm S4 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

May 24

NETFLIX

Our Unwritten Seoul — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wild Robot

DISNEY+

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 7

HULU

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell: Complete Season 4

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 3

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: Complete Season 1

Homestead Rescue: Complete Season 12

May 25

MAX

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)

HULU

How to Please a Woman

PEACOCK

Men In Blazers, Season 11 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)

May 26

NETFLIX

CoComelon: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 27

HULU

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy: Complete Season 1

Re: Zero: Complete Season 1

Tower of God: Complete Season 1

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy S2 (2025)

September 5 (2024)

The Fire Inside (2024)

May 28

NETFLIX

F1: The Academy — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

MAX

Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

PEACOCK

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Premiere (NBC)

Destination X, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

May 29

NETFLIX

Dept. Q — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)

HULU

Adults: Complete Season 1

The Silencing

PEACOCK

Lisa Frankenstein

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Sisu

Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

The Better Sister (2025)

WNBA (2025)

May 30

NETFLIX

A Widow’s Game — NETFLIX FILM

The Heart Knows — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Into the Deep

Rickey Smiley: Untitled

APPLE TV+

Bono: Stories of Surrender

PRIME VIDEO

Chomp Squad S1 (2018)

May 31

NETFLIX

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

MAX

Mountainhead (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Season Finale at 11am PT

HULU

House Hunters: Complete Season 253

House Hunters International: Complete Season 18

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 24

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Leanne Morgan: So Yummy

PRIME VIDEO

Good Boy (2025)