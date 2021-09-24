Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2021

October is almost here, and Paramount+ is getting ready to stock dozens of new titles in its streaming library. As September draws to a close, the streamer unveiled its full list of October 2021 titles, which will add to the existing content catalog with titles from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel as well as new and classic movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM, as well as original content.

In October, there will be plenty of new programs to get excited about, including the highly-anticipated all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy and the genre-bending original series Guilty Party. Meanwhile, music lovers can be treated to an at-home concert thanks to Madame X, a documentary about Madonna’s recent world tour. Of course, Paramount+ isn’t missing out on the opportunity to celebrate Halloween, as several spooky titles will also be added to the library, such as the new Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers — the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in October 2021.

Paramount+ Originals

Oct. 7

New episodes of Rugrats Season 1

Oct. 8

Madame X premieres

Oct. 10

SEAL Team Season 5 premieres

Evil Season 2 finale

Oct. 14

Guilty Party premieres

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 finale

Oct. 28

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres

Oct. 29

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin premieres

Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity premieres

Library Shows

Oct. 6

Are You the One? (Season 7-8)

Basketball Wives (Season 8)

Ex on the Beach (Season 3)

Max and Ruby (Season 7)

Team Umizoomi (Season 3-4)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Oct. 13

AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)

This Is Stand-Up

Oct. 20

See Dad Run (Season 1-3)

Tosh.0 (Season 1-10)

Webheads (Season 1)

Oct. 27

100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)

America’s Hidden Stories (Season 2)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team (Season 14)

Jagger Eaton’s Mega Life (Season 1)

Keep It Spotless (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 1)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 9)

Library Movies – Oct. 1

Oct. 1

54

A Walk on the Moon

Air Force One

Ali

All I Want For Christmas

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Biker Boyz

Boxcar Bertha

Boys And Girls

Class

Clifford

Code 46

Crimson Tide

Crocodile Dundee II

Dead of Winter

Dr. No

Flatliners

From Russia with Love

Get Over It

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Grease

Harlem Nights

Head of State

House of Games

I Love You, Man

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jackie Brown

Kate & Leopold

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

License to Kill

Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)

Mad Max

Mean Creek

Minority Report

Racing with the Moon

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Road Trip

Rugrats Go Wild

Rushmore

Saving Private Ryan

Serendipity

Shooter

Sleeping with the Enemy

Snatch

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Spy Kids

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Sweet Land

Teen Wolf

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crying Game

The Devil Inside

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Mask of Zorro

The Monster Squad

The Offence

The Perfect Holiday

The Queens of Comedy

The Saint

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Untouchables

Theater of Blood

Titanic

Total Recall

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vigilante Force

What About Bob?

Zodiac

Zoolander

Library Movies – Oct. 4 Oct. 25

Oct. 4

Finding your Feet

Oct. 11

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Oct. 19

Mommie Dearest

Oct. 25

Come Away

The Marksman

Rango

Sports, News, and Events – Oct. 2 – Oct. 16

Oct. 2

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

SEC on CBS

Oct. 3

NFL ON CBS Week 4 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Oct. 7

Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Oct.9

Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series

Beyond Limits

SEC on CBS – Georgia at Auburn

SEC on CBS Doubleheader (3:30 PM, ET and 8:00 PM, ET)

Oct. 10

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Panama

NFL ON CBS Week 5 (check local listings)

Professional Bull Riding competition

Oct. 12

Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Oct. 13

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Oct. 16

SEC on CBS Doubleheader (Noon, ET and 3:30 PM, ET)

Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals

Sports, News, and Events – Oct. 17 – Oct. 31

Oct. 17

Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals

NFL ON CBS – Miami vs. Jacksonville from London (9:30 AM, ET)

NFL ON CBS Week 6 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Oct. 18

Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals

Oct. 19

Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals

UEFA Champions League Group Stage competition

UEFA Europa League Group Stage competition

UEFA Youth League

Oct. 20

Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals

UEFA Champions League Group Stage competition

UEFA Europa League Group Stage competition

UEFA Youth League

Oct. 21

UEFA Europa League Group Stage competition

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage competition

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Oct. 22

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Oct. 23

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

WE NEED TO TALK

SEC on CBS

Oct. 24

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

NFL ON CBS Week 7 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Oct. 25

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Oct. 25

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Oct. 26

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Oct. 30

Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

Beyond Limits

SEC on CBS – Georgia vs. Florida

Oct. 31

NFL ON CBS Week 8 (check local listings)

NWSL Final Day of Regular Season

Throughout Oct.

NWSL Regular Season competition

Italy’s Serie A competition

Scotland Professional Football League competition