Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2021

October is almost here, and Paramount+ is getting ready to stock dozens of new titles in its streaming library. As September draws to a close, the streamer unveiled its full list of October 2021 titles, which will add to the existing content catalog with titles from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel as well as new and classic movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM, as well as original content.
In October, there will be plenty of new programs to get excited about, including the highly-anticipated all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy and the genre-bending original series Guilty Party. Meanwhile, music lovers can be treated to an at-home concert thanks to Madame X, a documentary about Madonna’s recent world tour. Of course, Paramount+ isn’t missing out on the opportunity to celebrate Halloween, as several spooky titles will also be added to the library, such as the new Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here.
Paramount+ Originals
Oct. 7
New episodes of Rugrats Season 1
Oct. 8
Madame X premieres
Oct. 10
SEAL Team Season 5 premieres
Evil Season 2 finale
Oct. 14
Guilty Party premieres
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 finale
Oct. 28
Star Trek: Prodigy premieres
Oct. 29
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin premieres
Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity premieres
Library Shows
Oct. 6
Are You the One? (Season 7-8)
Basketball Wives (Season 8)
Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
Max and Ruby (Season 7)
Team Umizoomi (Season 3-4)
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
Oct. 13
AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
This Is Stand-Up
Oct. 20
See Dad Run (Season 1-3)
Tosh.0 (Season 1-10)
Webheads (Season 1)
Oct. 27
100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)
America’s Hidden Stories (Season 2)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team (Season 14)
Jagger Eaton’s Mega Life (Season 1)
Keep It Spotless (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 1)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 9)
Library Movies – Oct. 1
Oct. 1
54
A Walk on the Moon
Air Force One
Ali
All I Want For Christmas
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Biker Boyz
Boxcar Bertha
Boys And Girls
Class
Clifford
Code 46
Crimson Tide
Crocodile Dundee II
Dead of Winter
Dr. No
Flatliners
From Russia with Love
Get Over It
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Grease
Harlem Nights
Head of State
House of Games
I Love You, Man
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jackie Brown
Kate & Leopold
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
License to Kill
Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)
Mad Max
Mean Creek
Minority Report
Racing with the Moon
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Road Trip
Rugrats Go Wild
Rushmore
Saving Private Ryan
Serendipity
Shooter
Sleeping with the Enemy
Snatch
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Spy Kids
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Sweet Land
Teen Wolf
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crying Game
The Devil Inside
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Mask of Zorro
The Monster Squad
The Offence
The Perfect Holiday
The Queens of Comedy
The Saint
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Untouchables
Theater of Blood
Titanic
Total Recall
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vigilante Force
What About Bob?
Zodiac
Zoolander
Library Movies – Oct. 4 Oct. 25
Oct. 4
Finding your Feet
Oct. 11
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Oct. 19
Mommie Dearest
Oct. 25
Come Away
The Marksman
Rango
Sports, News, and Events – Oct. 2 – Oct. 16
Oct. 2
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
SEC on CBS
Oct. 3
NFL ON CBS Week 4 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Oct. 7
Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Oct.9
Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series
Beyond Limits
SEC on CBS – Georgia at Auburn
SEC on CBS Doubleheader (3:30 PM, ET and 8:00 PM, ET)
Oct. 10
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Panama
NFL ON CBS Week 5 (check local listings)
Professional Bull Riding competition
Oct. 12
Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Oct. 13
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Oct. 16
SEC on CBS Doubleheader (Noon, ET and 3:30 PM, ET)
Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals
Sports, News, and Events – Oct. 17 – Oct. 31
Oct. 17
Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals
NFL ON CBS – Miami vs. Jacksonville from London (9:30 AM, ET)
NFL ON CBS Week 6 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Oct. 18
Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals
Oct. 19
Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals
UEFA Champions League Group Stage competition
UEFA Europa League Group Stage competition
UEFA Youth League
Oct. 20
Asian Football Confederation Champions League Quarterfinals and Semifinals
UEFA Champions League Group Stage competition
UEFA Europa League Group Stage competition
UEFA Youth League
Oct. 21
UEFA Europa League Group Stage competition
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage competition
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Oct. 22
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Oct. 23
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
WE NEED TO TALK
SEC on CBS
Oct. 24
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
NFL ON CBS Week 7 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Oct. 25
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Oct. 25
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Oct. 26
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Oct. 30
Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League
Beyond Limits
SEC on CBS – Georgia vs. Florida
Oct. 31
NFL ON CBS Week 8 (check local listings)
NWSL Final Day of Regular Season
Throughout Oct.
NWSL Regular Season competition
Italy’s Serie A competition
Scotland Professional Football League competition