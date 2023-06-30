Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2023
Summer is proving to be a busy time for Paramount+. On June 27, Paramount formally debuted the Paramount+ With Showtime premium tier, with next month set to mark the first full month of the integrated streaming experience, which brings together titles from both the flagship Paramount+ library as well as Showtime. As subscribers browse through the new streaming library, they can get ready for even more titles to join the platform next month, with Paramount+ unveiling the complete list of films and series arriving in July 2023.
Next month will give subscribers plenty of streaming options. Both viewers subscribed to the standalone Paramount+ viewing experience and those signed up for the new Paramount+ with Showtime tier will get to press play on some highly-anticipated titles. Next month, the streamer is not only set to debut Taylor Sheridan's newest series Special Ops: Lioness, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, and Morgan Freeman, but also its long-awaited Zoey 101 reboot, Zoey 102. Meanwhile, the family-friendly animated series Big Nate will return for its sophomore season. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have a few additional streaming options, including the premiere of Goliath, Finding Neverland, The Shining, The Duff, and It Follows, among several others.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in July 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
July 1
1900
1900 (Extended)
1-800-Hot-Nite*
3:10 to Yuma
A Fish Called Wanda*
Aftersun*
American Beauty*
Arctic Tale*
Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards*
Better Watch Out*
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain
Black Rock*
Black Sunday
Case 39
Charlotte's Web (1973)
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Charlotte's Web 2
Chinatown
Coffy*
Collateral
Cost of a Soul*
Death Wish (1974)
Drop Zone*
Easy Rider*
Eyes Wide Shut
Finding Neverland (2004)*
Five Easy Pieces*
Flags of Our Fathers
Foxy Brown*
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Harold and Maude*
Hondo
Hostage*
Hot Rod*
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
Interview With the Vampire
It Takes Two (1995)*
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back*
Jersey Girl*
Jimmy Hollywood*
John Grisham's The Rainmaker*
Kickboxer: Retaliation*
Kill Me Now*
Last Vegas
Love, Rosie
Marathon Man
Mean Machine*
Men of Honor
Mississippi Burning*
Mousehunt
New Jack City*
No Country for Old Men
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest*
Original Sin*
Overboard (1987)*
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
Pumpkinhead*
Rain Man*
Red Eye
Red Tails
Reds*
Resistance: 1942*
Risky Business
Sands of Iwo Jima
Saturday Night Fever
Seabiscuit
Searching for Bobby Fischer*
Serpico
Sheba, Baby*
Soldiers of Fortune*
Stop-Loss*
The Aviator*
The Contractor*
The Doors
The Duff*
The Fighting Temptations
The Firm
The General's Daughter
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Guilt Trip
The Idolmaker*
The Last Boy Scout*
The Last Detail*
The Shining*
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Switch
The Two Jakes
Trainspotting*
Triple Threat*
Vanilla Sky*
Walking Tall – The Final Chapter*
Walking Tall Part 2*
What They Had*
Whitney
Wolf*
World Trade Center
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
July 2 - July 15
July 2
Tough As Nails (Season 5)
July 5
Face's Music Party (Season 1)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 16-18)
Teen Mom (Season 9)
July 7
Brick Mansions*
July 10
Emily*
July 12
Out of Office
Wolverine: One Tough Mother
WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)
WWII by Drone (Season 1)
It Follows*
July 14
PAW Patrol: Mission PAW
July 15
Disquiet
July 19 - July 31
July 19
Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)
The Casagrandes (Season 3)
The Crown's Ancient Forest
July 26
El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)
MTV Cribs (Season 18)
July 27
Snag
July 29
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
July 31
Bones and All
Sports
July 1
BIG3 Basketball
Combate Global Competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Fluminense
PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
July 2
PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
100 Rodeos in 100 Days
NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC
July 8
Combate Global Competition
Now, On the Tee: Trailblazers in Women's Golf
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Palmeiras vs. Flamengo
PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
July 9
PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Beyond Limits: Power Players
BIG3 Basketball
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Botafogo
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – San Lorenzo vs. River Plate
July 15
BIG3 Basketball
PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
July 16
PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Combate Global Competition
LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Flamengo
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Estudiantes
July 21
NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC
July 22
LPGA – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Final Round Coverage)
We Need to Talk
Rolex United States Grand Prix Chicago
July 23
The 2023 SBD World's Strongest Man Final
WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics
BIG3 Basketball
July 28
NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
NWSL – OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC
July 29
Formula E – 2023 Hankook London E-Prix
Seattle Pickleball Open
PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage
July 30
PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage
Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series
BIG3 Basketball
Sports: Throughout July
NWSL competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition