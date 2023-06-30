Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2023

Summer is proving to be a busy time for Paramount+. On June 27, Paramount formally debuted the Paramount+ With Showtime premium tier, with next month set to mark the first full month of the integrated streaming experience, which brings together titles from both the flagship Paramount+ library as well as Showtime. As subscribers browse through the new streaming library, they can get ready for even more titles to join the platform next month, with Paramount+ unveiling the complete list of films and series arriving in July 2023.

Next month will give subscribers plenty of streaming options. Both viewers subscribed to the standalone Paramount+ viewing experience and those signed up for the new Paramount+ with Showtime tier will get to press play on some highly-anticipated titles. Next month, the streamer is not only set to debut Taylor Sheridan's newest series Special Ops: Lioness, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, and Morgan Freeman, but also its long-awaited Zoey 101 reboot, Zoey 102. Meanwhile, the family-friendly animated series Big Nate will return for its sophomore season. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have a few additional streaming options, including the premiere of Goliath, Finding Neverland, The Shining, The Duff, and It Follows, among several others.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in July 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).