Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2023

Paramount+ is welcoming December with a sleigh full of new titles! As November comes to an end, the streamer has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2023, a roster of content that includes dozens of new and returning TV series, films, and Paramount+ and Showtime originals.

Hitting the streamer next month will be Season 2 of Ghosts UK, the hit TV series on which the U.S.-version of Ghosts is based. December will also bring with it the debut of the star-studded crime drama Finestkind, starring Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, and Tommy Lee Jones. Documentary fans will be able to binge titles like The World According to Football, Thriller 40, and Born in Synanon, with Paramount+ also set to add a family-friendly title when Baby Shark's Big Movie premieres.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in December 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).