Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2023
December on Paramount+ will see the streaming debut of 'Finestkind,' 'Ghosts UK' Season 2, and 'Baby Shark's Big Movie.'
Paramount+ is welcoming December with a sleigh full of new titles! As November comes to an end, the streamer has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2023, a roster of content that includes dozens of new and returning TV series, films, and Paramount+ and Showtime originals.
Hitting the streamer next month will be Season 2 of Ghosts UK, the hit TV series on which the U.S.-version of Ghosts is based. December will also bring with it the debut of the star-studded crime drama Finestkind, starring Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, and Tommy Lee Jones. Documentary fans will be able to binge titles like The World According to Football, Thriller 40, and Born in Synanon, with Paramount+ also set to add a family-friendly title when Baby Shark's Big Movie premieres.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in December 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Dec. 1 - Dec. 9
Dec. 1
SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Dates of Christmas
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very English Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
A Walk on the Moon
Adult World*
Airplane II: The Sequel*
Airplane!*
American Hustle*
Angel Heart
Angela's Ashes*
Barbarella
Bend It Like Beckham*
Body Cam
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Carriers
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Christmas by Candlelight
Christmas Casanova
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in Scotland
Cloverfield
Coupled Up for Christmas
Crawl
Critical Condition*
Dead Presidents*
Deck the Halls
Dirty Dancing*
Eat, Love, London
Emma (1996)
Ernest Saves Christmas
Face/Off*
Finding Vivian Maier*
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins*
Grindhouse: Death Proof*
Grindhouse: Planet Terror*
Hondo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back*
I'll Be Home for Christmas*
Imagine That*
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jersey Girl
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Joyful Noise
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Machine Gun Preacher*
Madea's Big Happy Family
Megamind
Milk Money*
Mimic*
Mimic 2*
Mimic 3: Sentinel*
Mother!
Pretty Baby*
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
RED 2
Regarding Henry
Rise of the Guardians
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scrapper*
Set It Off*
She's All That
Sirens
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Tangerine*
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!*
The Addams Family (1991)
The Christmas Classic*
The Dead Zone
The Face of Love*
The Fighting Temptations
The Fugitive
The Hours
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Prophecy*
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent*
The Prophecy II*
The Prophecy: Forsaken*
The Prophecy: Uprising*
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
The Thing*
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
The Words
Total Recall*
Trainspotting
Trapped in Paradise*
Triple 9*
Twisted
Up in Smoke
War of the Worlds
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Witness
Wuthering Heights*
Dec. 2
Robbie the Reindeer**
Dec. 4
The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week**
Dec. 6
Digman! (Season 1)
Deliciousness (Season 3)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 4)
Dec. 7
Showing Up*
Dec. 8
Ghosts UK** (Season 2)
Dec. 9
Transformers: The Last Knight
Dec. 10 - Dec. 19
Dec. 10
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop**
Dec. 11
Jules*
Dec. 13
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)
Dec. 15
The National Christmas Tree Lighting**
Dec. 17
Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special**
Dec. 20 - Dec. 31
Dec. 20
Golda*
Dec. 21
Beau Is Afraid*
Dec. 22
The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays**
Dec. 23
Frosty Returns**
Dec. 26
No Escape*
Dec. 27
The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**
Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash**
Sports
Dec. 2
SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama*
Dec. 3
NFL ON CBS Week 13 (check local listings)
Major League Fishing*
Serie A – Napoli vs. Inter
Dec. 8
Serie A – Juventus vs. Napoli
Dec. 9
NCAA Men's Basketball – Illinois @ Tennessee*
College Football on CBS – The Army-Navy Game*
Dec. 10
NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Barclays Women's Super League – Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Barclays Women's Super League – Tottenham vs. Manchester United
Dec. 11
Concacaf W Gold Cup Draw
Dec. 12
UEFA Champions League Matchday 6
UEFA Champions League – Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich
Dec. 13
UEFA Champions League Matchday 6
UEFA Champions League – Newcastle United vs. AC Milan
Dec. 14
UEFA Europa League – Matchday 6
UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 6
Dec. 16
NCAA Men's Basketball – Kansas @ Indiana*
CBS Sports Classic – UCLA vs. Ohio State & North Carolina vs. Kentucky*
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Final
Dec. 17
NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)
Dubai Sail Grand Prix*
Dec. 18
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw
Dec. 23
Serie A – Roma vs. Napoli
NFL Slimetime*
PBR Rodeo*
Rogue Invitational*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Vanderbilt vs. Memphis*
Dec. 24
NFL ON CBS Week 16 (check local listings)
Dec. 25
NFL ON CBS Christmas Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
Dec. 29
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl*
Dec. 30
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl*
PBR*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Creighton @ Marquette*
NCAA Men's Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon*
Dec. 31
NFL ON CBS Week 17 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sports: Throughout December
Italian Serie A competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Combate Global competition
AFC Champions League competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition