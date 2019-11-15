It’s already mid-way through November, but Netflix isn’t slowing down with the new additions to its streaming library. This weekend, the streamer is giving subscribers plenty of treats with a total of 10 new titles set to be added to its ever-growing catalog, and there’s more than enough for everyone’s liking.

While the streaming giant stocks its shelves with new titles, it is also rolling out its holiday lineup, which includes a handful of new Netflix originals and films set to be added throughout November and December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month. Click here to see all of the holiday titles set to be added this month.

‘Earthquake Bird’

After having its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October, Alicia Vikander-starring mystery thriller Earthquake Bird is headed to Netflix on Friday, Nov. 15.

Based on Susanna Jones’ novel of the same name, the film is set in 1980s Tokyo, Japan and tells the story of young female expat Lucy Fly (Vikander), who is suspected of murder after her friend goes missing in the midst of a tumultuous love triangle with a local photographer.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, actress Kiki Sukezane, who portrays Natsuko, an “outgoing, live in the moment” woman in the film, dished on a few behind-the-scenes moments.

“We shot that film before I was shooting The Terror. We shot pretty much everything in Japan. It was really cool. We went to the island and we shot a love scene at Ryokan, which is an old traditional hotel in Japan,” she said. “So it was really, really fun shooting the film and I just really enjoyed playing her.”

‘House Arrest’

One man is running away from the onslaught of modern life in Netflix’s new film House Arrest.

A Netflix original Hindi comedy written by Samit Basu and directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu, the film follows a man who, trapped in his own fears, locks himself in his home in an attempt to keep the outside world away. Under his self-made house arrest, however, he discovers that although he can keep himself away from the world, he can’t keep the world away from him.

House Arrest will become the streamer’s thirteenth Hindi Original film when it debuts on Friday.

‘I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry’

Charli XCX-formed band Nasty Cherry is the subject of their own documentary in new Netflix original series I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry.

The six-part series, set to debut on Friday, series documents the alt-pop band’s “origin story – from moving in together and their first practice to their first performance and debut single release and everything in between” and follows the bandmembers – four women handpicked by the global pop star – “as they navigate a new age of music, making up their own rules as they go and blowing up Instagram feeds in the process.”

‘Klaus’

Netflix is leaving another present under the tree for subscribers with the debut of another holiday title!

Klaus, an animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos and co-starring Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, and Norm Macdonald, follows Jesper, the self-described worst student of the postal academy who is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle where the feuding locals barely exchange words. On the brink of giving up, Jesper finds an ally in local teacher Alva and discovers Kaus, “a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys.” The unlikely friendships set forth of a series of events that has “friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.”

Klaus will be available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 15.

‘The Toys That Made Us: Season 3’

After first debuting in December of 2017 and returning for a second run in May of 2018, Netflix is returning with the nostalgia-evoking Brian Volk-Weiss-created series The Toys That Made Us.

A documentary that explores the history of some of the most important toy lines in America, Season 1 of The Toys That Made Us examined the origin and history of the Star Wars toy empire, Barbie, He-Man/Masters of the Universe, and G.I. Joe, with Season 2 tackling LEGOs, Hello Kitty, Transformers, and Star Trek.

Season 3, which is set to debut Friday with some major changes, including the absence of reenactments, will cover Power Rangers, Wrestling, My Little Pony, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

‘The Crown: Season 3’

Netflix is stepping back into the world of royalty with the Season 3 premiere of The Crown.

Based on an award-winning play The Audience by showrunner Peter Morgan, The Crown chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Season 3 of the award-winning drama, which was filmed concurrently with Season 4, will jump forward to a new era of the Queen’s reign, spanning 1964 to 1977, a period that marked a number of major events for the Royal Family, including the birth of Prince Edward as well as Charles’ coronation as the Prince of Wales. The season is also set to cover other major cultural events, such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966.

The Crown Season 3 will be available for streaming on Sunday, Nov. 17.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

The streaming giant isn’t going light with the additions this week, serving up a full slate of new titles for subscribers’ delight. Along with the series and films mentioned above, five others will be stocked in the streaming giant’s library by weekend’s end.

Avail. 11/15/19:

Avlu: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Club – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GO!: The Unforgettable Party – NETFLIX FAMILY

Llama Llama: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/16/19:

Suffragette

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, it can’t all be good news, as the addition of new titles will come at the loss o two others.

Leaving 11/15/19:

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/16/19:

Mamma Mia!

What was added this week?

In addition to the titles mentioned above, several others were added to the streaming library throughout the week.

Avail. 11/11/19:

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/12/19:

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/13/19:

Maradona in Mexico – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/14/19:

The Stranded – NETFLIX ORIGINAL