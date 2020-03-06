Netflix is celebrating the weekend with a slate of fresh content coming to its streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will begin stock a total of eight new titles, giving subscribers a few more options to choose from when it comes to their next binge.

With all of this weekend’s additions set to be Netflix originals, joining dozens of others already stocked in the streaming library this year, Netflix is keeping up with reports that it will spend $17.3 billion this year in content, which is up from $15.3 billion in 2019, according to Variety. That large sum comes as the streaming wars heat up with the November launch of Disney+ and the upcoming spring launch of Peacock.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Paradise PD: Part 2’

Netflix is stocking a new season of its adult animated comedy series Paradise PD.

The series follows Kevin Crawford, voiced by David Herman, a rookie on the Paradise City Police Force hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, despite his seeming lack of skills. Set for release on Tuesday, March 6, Season 2 will find the squad contending with bitter feuds, dirty schemes, kinky fetishes, and a nuclear threat all while the diabolical Kingpin tightens his grip on Paradise.

Created by Waco O’Guin and Roger Black, along with Herman, Paradise PD stars Dana Snyder, Cedric Yarbrough, Tom Kenny, Sarah Chalke, and Kyle Kinane.

‘The Protector: Season 3’

One man will embark on a quest to save his city from an immortal enemy in Season 3 of Netflix original series The Protector, set for release on Friday.

Created by Binnur Karaevli and directed by Can Evrenol, Umut Aral, and Gönenç Uyanık, the series follows young shopkeeper Hakan, who, after discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, finds his world turned upside down after he’s tasked with protecting his city of Istanbul Turkey.

With chaos descending upon Istanbul, Season 3 will find Hakan facing a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

‘Spenser Confidential’

Netflix is bringing Ace Atkins’ best-selling novel Wonderland to the small screen with the Tuesday premiere of its newest original film, Spenser Confidential.

Directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg, and Winston Duke, the film centers on ex-Boston cop Spenser, who, fresh out of prison, teams up with his MMA fighter partner Hawk as he investigates a series of murders, sucking him back into Boston’s underbelly.

Along with Wahlberg and Duke, Spenser Confidential also stars Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura, Donald Cerrone, and Austin Post.

‘Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City’

An expert inspector in criminal profiling will hunt down the ritual murderer who has been terrorizing a city in Spain’s Basque Country for the last 20 years in Netflix’s latest thriller, Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City.

Set to be added to the streamer on Tuesday, the film Unai López de Ayala, who is pushed to the edge as he attempts to stop the killer after two bodies are discovered in the crypt of the Old Cathedral. He must work to stop the murderer before it is too late.

The film is directed by Daniel Calparsoro and stars Javier Rey, Belén Rueda, and Aura Garrido.

Ugly Delicious: Season 2′

The second helping of Netflix’s food-and-travel series, Ugly Delicious, is set to debut on Friday.

First debuting back in February of 2018, the docuseries follows James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang as he travels the world and explores a single food item or style of cooking per episode.

Season 2 will find Chang venturing into more of the unknown alongside a round of special guests including Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe, among others.

What else is being added this weekend?

Along with the five titles mentioned above, the streaming giant will be stocking three additional new titles in its streaming library.

Avail. 3/6/20:

Guilty – NETFLIX FILM

I am Jonas – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/8/20:

Sitara: Let Girls Dream – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving?

Unfortunately, the new additions do come at a price, as three other titles will be leaving Netflix by weekend’s end.

Leaving 3/7/20:

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy