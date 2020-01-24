Netflix is adding more titles to its streaming library this weekend. Starting on Friday, Netflix subscribers browsing through the streaming giant’s library for something to binge will be greeted with a total of five new titles, the streamer keeping its offerings on the lighter side as it moves to close out the first month of 2020.

Thankfully, the new additions, all Netflix originals, will not come at the expense of others, as no titles will be departing the streaming giant this weekend.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘A Sun’

Netflix is stocking its latest drama film in the streaming library on Friday, Jan. 24.

A Sun, described on the streamer’s listing of the film as “understated, emotional, dark,” follows a family as they reckon with the aftermath of their younger son’s incarceration and another misfortune that follows.

The film stars Wu Chien-ho, Chen Yi-wen, and Samantha Ko.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3’

Netflix is returning to the Church of Night with the Friday debut of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, which comes less than a year after the debut of Part 2.

Season 3 will pick up following the evens of Season 2 and will focus on Sabrina’s defeat her father, Lucifer, by trapping him in the body of her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch, and will also see her defending her title of Queen. Meanwhile, the Spellman’s and the coven will discover a new threat when a mysterious carnival rolls into town.

A dark re-imagining of the Archie Comics of the same name that also acts as a sort of prequel to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson.

‘The Ranch: The Final Season’

The Ranch is gearing up to say goodbye, and on Friday, it will debut the second part of its 20-episode final season.

The Netflix original series, starring Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger, and more follows the story of Colt, who returns home to his family’s ranch in Colorado after ending his semi-pro football career. The final season will feature plenty of changes for Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennett family.

In June, the streaming giant announced that the fan-favorite series is set to end early next year, with the final 10 episode set to premiere in 2020. With 80 episodes total, the series will become Netflix’s longest-running multi-camera comedy to date (as opposed to Fuller House, which will end its fifth and final season at 75 episodes).

‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman’

Netflix is telling the true tale of Mehmed the Conqueror and the rise of the Ottoman Empire in its newest historical docu-drama, Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

Set to be added to the streaming service on Friday, the six-part series chronicles the life of Mehmed II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror, and his rise “from 13-year-old Child Sultan to toppling Constantinople and becoming the ruler of the Ottoman Empire,” according to Deadline.

Produced by Karga Seven in association with STX Entertainment, the series stars Tommaso Basili (Emperor Constantine XI), Cem Yi̇ği̇t Üzümoğlu (Sultan Mehmed II), Tuba Büyüküstün (Mara Hatun), Bi̇rkan Sokullu (Giovanni Giustiniani Longo), Seli̇m Bayraktar (Çandarli Halil Paşa), Osman Sonant (Loukas Notaras), Tolga Teki̇n (Sultan Murad II), Ushan Çakır (Zaganos Paşa), Damla Sönmez (Ana), Tansu Bi̇çer (Orban) and İlayda Akdoğan (Therma Sphrantzes).

‘Vir Das: For India’

Indian comedian, actor, and comedy musician Vir Das is taking audiences on a celebratory journey through the history of India in his new Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India. The special is set to debut on the streamer on Sunday, Jan. 26.

After getting his start in standup comedy, Das moved to Hindi cinema and starred in a umber of films. He entered the world stage in 2017 with his Netflix special Abroad Understanding and made his debut on American TV in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier just two years later.

Vir Das: For India marks Das’ third on the streamer and follows Vir Das: Abroad Understanding in 2017 and Vir Das: Losing It in 2018.

What else was added this week?

Netflix doesn’t solely reserve weekends to add new titles, and throughout the week, the streamer made several other additions to the streaming library.

Avail. 1/20/20:

Family Reunion: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/21/20:

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/22/20:

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Avail. 1/23/20:

The Ghost Bride – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October Faction – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

What’s leaving later this month?

Although Netflix subscribers can rejoice over the fact that no titles are leaving the library this weekend, with a week still left in the month of January, their joy won’t be long-lived. With dozens of titles having already made their departure from the streaming giant, a total of 13 additional titles will leave before the January comes to a close.

Leaving 1/20/20:

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland