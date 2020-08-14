Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 14)

Netflix’s streaming library is getting a little fuller with a number of new additions coming to the streaming platform this weekend. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 14 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 16, subscribers scrolling through the ever-expanding library will be treated to a total of 15 new titles to choose from for their next binge. Of the new additions headed your way, nine are Netflix originals. The emphasis on original content this weekend, and in weekends' past, comes as the streamer makes a push for even more original content, vowing to invest around $17.3 billion this year in content. Among the newest additions in that push is the fourth and final season of a fan-favorite Portuguese-language sci-fi dystopian series, and plenty of new comedies to keep subscribers laughing. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'3%: Season 4' On Friday, Aug. 14, Netflix is debuting the fourth and final season of it popular original series 3%. The popular series, a Portuguese-language sci-fi dystopian series that originally debuted in 2016, is set in a future world that is sharply divided between the elite living on an island paradise and the devastation of the crowded slums. Young people desperate to escape the slums are given the chance to compete to join the elite, but only 3% make it. In Season 4, conflict between the Shell and the Offshore is even more prominent, and war is imminent. As Process 108 begins under a new and even more aggressive leadership, members of the Shell are invited to a diplomatic visit to the Offshore, though the peace proposal only serves as an excuse for the destruction that will define the future of this divided world.

'Fearless' A teenage gamer is about to get more than he bargained for when Netflix drops its newest animated original film, Fearless. Headed to the streaming library on Friday, the film follows a teenage boy who is forced to level up to full-time babysitter when his favorite video game drops three superpowered infants from space into his backyard.

'Project Power' An unlikely team of heroes will band together to take down the group responsible for a new pill that hits the streets of New Orleans in Netflix's newest film, Project Power. Set to debut on Friday, the film is set in New Orleans after word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user, only you do not know what superpower you will get until after you take it. When he pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop, a teenage dealer, and an ex-soldier team up to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it. Project Power is directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. It stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker and Allen Maldonado.

'Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun' The Octonauts are embarking on an underwater adventure when Netflix's latest addition to the Netflix Family catalog swims into the library on Friday. Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun, a feature-length film, will find the Octonauts navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

'Teenage Bounty Hunters' Two teenagers will rebel against their buttoned-up Southern community in the most unlikely way when Teenage Bounty Hunters makes its way to Netflix on Friday. The new 10-episode comedy series, created by Kathleen Jordan, follows twin sisters Sterling and Blaire Wesley who find themselves attempting to balance the every day struggles of being a teenager with life as as butt-kicking bounty hunters. Teaming up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins, they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets. Teenage Bounty Hunters executive produced by Jordan, Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick. It stars Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini, and Kadeem Hardison.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 8/14/20:

El robo del siglo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glow Up: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance Avail. 8/15/20:

Rita: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stranger: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 8/16/20:

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 8/14/20:

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon prevnext