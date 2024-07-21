Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, July 21, 2024)

The makeup of Hulu's top movie chart isn't too different at all today, with its standard mix of major throwbacks and random thrillers. However, there is a fun addition: a 2003 live-action Disney movie that was a favorite for millennials. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.)

Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, July 21 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)