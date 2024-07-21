Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, July 21, 2024)
A fan-favorite Disney movie hits the chart.
The makeup of Hulu's top movie chart isn't too different at all today, with its standard mix of major throwbacks and random thrillers. However, there is a fun addition: a 2003 live-action Disney movie that was a favorite for millennials. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.)Free Trial available at Hulu
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, July 21 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Holes'
Official Synopsis: "A teen from a seemingly cursed family is sent to a detention camp where prisoners dig holes all day in this adaptation of the novel."
4. 'Bad Boys for Life'
Official Synopsis: "The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life."
3. 'White Chicks'
Official Synopsis: "Two disgraced FBI agents go way undercover in an effort to protect hotel heiresses the Wilson Sisters from a kidnapping plot."
2. 'Bring Him to Me'
Official Synopsis: "Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive an unsuspecting crew member to an ambush execution. There is a long drive ahead."
1. 'Cult Killer'
Official Synopsis: "A P.I. (Antonio Banderas) and his partner (Alice Eve) are drawn into a web of intrigue when they start tracking a serial killer targeting a wealthy family with a dark secret."
How to Stream on Hulu
Hulu is currently offering a free one-month trial to Hulu for PopCulture.com readers. Do note that the offer only applies to new Hulu subscriptions and only select returning subscribers. Click here for the subscription info. You can also find information on how to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV package at this link.
Trending Now:
-
1Clint Eastwood's Longtime Partner Christina Sandera Dead at 61
-
2R&B Legend Hospitalized After Serious Car Crash: Jagged Edge's Brandon Casey Reveals Major Injuries
-
3'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Dies of Motor Neurone Disease: Norm Hewitt Was 55
-
4Recipe: Skinny Mexican Chicken Bake
-
5Wendy Williams' Family Reportedly Still Denied Contact Amid Legal Woes