Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2023

December is nearly here, and Hulu is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. As the streamer continues to make a few final additions from its November 2023 content list, it is getting things in order for a new month, promising dozens of new TV series, movies, and originals in December 2023.

December at Hulu will be marked by plenty exciting titles, including a list of popular movies like The Bourne Identity, Magic Mike, National Treasure, Tombstone, and The Matrix franchise. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite Canadian comedy series Letterkenny will close out its Season 12 next month. On the original programming front, Hulu will premiere the new Culprits Maestra, Moving, Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 8, Such Brave Girls, Dragons of Wonderhatch, Raffa, and more.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in December 2023.