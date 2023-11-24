Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2023
Hulu has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in December.
December is nearly here, and Hulu is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. As the streamer continues to make a few final additions from its November 2023 content list, it is getting things in order for a new month, promising dozens of new TV series, movies, and originals in December 2023.
December at Hulu will be marked by plenty exciting titles, including a list of popular movies like The Bourne Identity, Magic Mike, National Treasure, Tombstone, and The Matrix franchise. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite Canadian comedy series Letterkenny will close out its Season 12 next month. On the original programming front, Hulu will premiere the new Culprits Maestra, Moving, Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 8, Such Brave Girls, Dragons of Wonderhatch, Raffa, and more.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in December 2023.
Dec. 1 - Dec. 5
Dec. 1
CoComelon – JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2
One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)
Airheads
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Legacy
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
The Day The Earth Stood Still
District 9
Epic Movie
Epic
Ever After
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters
Harry Brown
Harvard Park
High School High
High-rise
Hostel: Part III
Hudson Hawk
The Hustler
House Of Flying Daggers
Hustlers
Hysteria
I Am Number Four
Johnson Family Vacation
Juno
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike
The Marine
Masterminds
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
The Omen
Paddington 2
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Shutter
The Sitter
Sommersby
Splash
Tombstone
War
A Walk in the Woods
When In Rome
You Again
Dec. 3
The Jingle Bell Jubilee
Dec. 4
Mob Land
Dec. 6 - Dec. 10
Dec. 6
We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere
A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1
Crazy Rich Asians
Dec. 7
Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
Dec. 8
Culprits: Complete Season 1
The Mission: Special Premiere
Proximity
Dec. 9
Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Meet Me Under the Mistletoe
Dec. 10
The Matrix Resurrections
Dec. 11 - Dec. 15
Dec. 11
Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1
Dec. 13
Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
Dec. 14
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8
Swamp People: Complete Season 14
Blue Jean
Higher Power
I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
Dec. 15
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1
CMA Country Christmas
2 Days In New York
Alan Partridge
Freakonomics
I Give It A Year
Lemon
Results
The Giver
White God
The Retirement Plan
Dec. 20 - Dec. 25
Dec. 20
Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Dec. 21
Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
Operation Napoleon
Dec. 22
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)
Maggie Moore(s)
Dec. 25
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Dec. 26 - Dec. 31
Dec. 26
Letterkenny: Complete Season 12
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
Dec. 27
Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1
Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Dec. 28
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
Dec. 29
It Lives Inside
Dec. 31
The ABCs Of Death 2
The ABCs Of Death
Bad Milo!
Honeymoon
I Saw The Devil
Jack And Diane
Marrowbone
Satanic
Splinter
Vanishing On 7th Street
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
XX
Zombieland: Double Tap