A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.

Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night of the year on March 12, HBO Max will give subscribers the opportunity to stream two titles up for Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. Beginning next month, both Shaunak Sen-directed HBO documentary All That Breathes and director Sam Mendes' Empire of Light, starring Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward, will be available for streaming. Meanwhile, as another big event takes place, Super Bowl LVII, fans will be able to stream Puppy Bowl XIX. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, as well as specials including Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special and Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark. And while February may mark the month of love, HBO Max will be serving up some chills as it drops a number of horror titles, including 2016's Blair Witch, Hannibal, a trio of Scary Movie films, The Crazies, and more.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $15.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in February 2023.