Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night of the year on March 12, HBO Max will give subscribers the opportunity to stream two titles up for Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. Beginning next month, both Shaunak Sen-directed HBO documentary All That Breathes and director Sam Mendes' Empire of Light, starring Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward, will be available for streaming. Meanwhile, as another big event takes place, Super Bowl LVII, fans will be able to stream Puppy Bowl XIX. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, as well as specials including Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special and Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark. And while February may mark the month of love, HBO Max will be serving up some chills as it drops a number of horror titles, including 2016's Blair Witch, Hannibal, a trio of Scary Movie films, The Crazies, and more.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $15.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in February 2023.
Feb. 1 - Feb. 3
Feb. 1
A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)
Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)
Another Country, 2022
Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)
Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)
Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)
Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)
Can't Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)
Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)
Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)
Cooties, 2014 (HBO)
Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)
Don't Play Us Cheap, 1972
Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)
Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)
Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1
Food: Hungry for Answers
Footloose, 1984 (HBO)
Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)
Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)
Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)
Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)
Gossip, 2000 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)
Heist, 2001 (HBO)
High Society, 1956
Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)
Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)
I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)
Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)
Luce, 2019 (HBO)
Mandabi, 1968
Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)
Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)
Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)
Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)
Niaye, 1964
Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)
Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)
Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
Pens & Pencils, 2022
Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)
Platoon, 1986 (HBO)
Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)
Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)
Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)
Superbad, 2007
Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)
So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993
Space is the Place, 1974
Superbad, 2007
Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)
Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)
Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)
Taxi Driver, 1976
Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)
The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)
The Best of Blaxploitation
The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)
The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)
The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)
The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)
The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)
The Monster, 2016 (HBO)
The Music Man, 1962
The Show, 2020 (HBO)
The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)
The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967
The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)
The Vow, 2012
Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)
Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)
TLC: The Culpo Sisters
Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)
Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)
Village of the Damned, 1960
War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
Wayne's World, 1992 (HBO)
Wayne's World 2, 1993 (HBO)
White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)
You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)
Feb. 2
Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l'enquête), Max Original Premiere
Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere
Feb. 3
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version
Feb. 6 - Feb. 10
Feb. 6
C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)
Feb. 7
All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)
Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)
Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)
Feb. 8
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim
Feb. 9
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere
Feb. 10
Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)
Feb. 11 - Feb. 14
Feb. 11
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)
Feb. 12
Puppy Bowl XIX
Feb. 14
King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim
Feb. 16 - Feb. 23
Feb. 16
U.S. Women's Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports
Feb. 17
Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Feb. 18
Family Restaurant
Feb. 20
Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim
Feb. 23
Gravity, 2013