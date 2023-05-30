Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2023

The Disney+ streaming library may be undergoing a bit of a shakeup as original titles are purged from the content catalogue, but that isn't stopping the streamer from dropping new series and films for subscribers. With May nearly over, the Disney-backed streamer has unveiled its full list of titles arriving in June, including the premiere of the newest MCU-adjacent TV series, Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, the debut of the new Disney+ original film Flamin' Hot, and the streaming premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. June's arrivals will come amid a bit of a shakeup for Disney+ and fellow Disney-backed streamer Hulu. Earlier this month, CEO Bob Iger announced plans to combine Hulu content and Disney+ content on one app for U.S. subscribers. Amid the news, there was another major development: a massive purge of content from both streamers. In a cost-cutting measure, titles including Willow, Turner & Hooch, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, among many others, are set to be pulled from Disney+ on Friday, May 26. CFO Christine McCarthy confirmed in an earnings call, "we are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation." You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in June.

June 28 New Library Titles

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Home in the Wild (S1) Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 - Premiere – Episode 1

The latest installment of Disney's Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy®-award winning series. Week-End Family - Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a step-mom. Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy tribe in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan's bad advice. Secret Invasion – Episode 2

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

June 23 (Photo: Disney+) Disney+ Originals

World's Best - Premiere

Twelve-year-old mathematics genius Prem discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father's life and passions. Empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

June 2 New Library Titles

Pride from Above

June 7 New Library Titles

America's National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

June 9 New Library Titles

Hailey's on It! (S1, 6 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Flamin' Hot - Premiere

"Flamin' Hot" is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

June 14 New Library Titles

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)

June 16 New Library Titles

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Stan Lee – Premiere

From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, "STAN LEE" is the official documentary film about Stan "The Man" Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, "STAN LEE" tells the story of Stan Lee's life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.