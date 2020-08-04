Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 3)

The first full week of August is proving to be a big one for Netflix. After rolling out tons of new additions over the weekend, the streaming giant is rolling out even more new titles throughout the week. Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, subscribers will be treated to 20 new titles. Of the new additions set to join the continuously expending content catalogue, every single one of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials. Given the streaming giant's focus in recent years to produce more and more original content as the streaming wars heat up, that high number comes as little surprise. This week's new originals will surely capture plenty of interest, as they include an unprecedented look at America's broken immigration system, a few additions for the youngest subscribers, and the third and final season of one fan-favorite Danish post-apocalyptic drama. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Immigration Nation' Netflix is offering subscribers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America's broken immigration system. Filmed over the course of three years with acclaimed filmmaking team Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau at the helm, Immigration Nation offers an unprecendented look at "the processes, pitfalls and pain of immigration in America." The six-part documentary, which will be available for streaming on Monday, Aug. 3, captures "the daily workings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, activists, lawmakers, attorneys and a wide swath of undocumented immigrants, from desperate recent arrivals to longtime residents to deported U.S. military combat veterans."

'A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp' On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Netflix is stocking a new spinoff of its popular animated children series Go! Go! Cory Carson. Go! Go! Cory Carson: Summer Camp finds Cory embarking on new summer adventures as he spends the season at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. Jealousy flares, however, when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride. The new series is the latest addition to Go! Cory Carson!. Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series first debuted on the streamer in January of this year and follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills. The series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam, and Maisie Benson.

'The Rain: Season 3' Grab your umbrellas, because The Rain is unleashing its third and final season on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 6. The Danish apocalyptic drama is set six years after a virus carried in the rain wipes out almost all of the human race in Scandinavia and follows siblings Simone and Rasmus, who emerge from a bunker and join a group of fellow survivors. In Season 3, Simone and Rasmus will find themselves at odds about how to save humanity. The series first debuted on the streaming in May of 2018 and was renewed for a second season that same month. It is created by annik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo and stars Alba August, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Lars Simonsen, Iben Hjejle, Angela Bundalovic, Sonny Lindberg, Jessica Dinnage, Lukas Løkken, and Johannes Kuhnke.

'Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3' Netflix is boarding the ship for High Seas Season 3 on Friday. Aug. 7. Created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, the series is set following the death of Eva and Carolina Villanueva's father, which prompts them to set sail aboard a luxury cruise ship from Spain to Brazil in the 1940s. During their journey, however, they find themselves investigating following a series of mysterious deaths. In Season 3, a new mystery emerges as the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico.

'¡Nailed It! México: Season 2' Netflix is headed south of the border for the upcoming second season of comical baking competition series ¡Nailed It! México, adding a Mexican flair to the popular Netflix original series. Set to debut on Friday, the series will see very amateur bakers competing to re-create elaborate deserts to epic failure in an effort to win the grand cash prize of 200,000 pesos ($10,000 USD) and bragging rights. The special will be hosted by actor Omar Chaparro and renowned baker Anna Ruiz, who will be joined by a number of guest judges.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/4/20:

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave – NETFLIX FAMILY

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 8/5/20:

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

World's Most Wanted – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/6/20:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 8/7/20:

Berlin, Berlin – NETFLIX FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space – NETFLIX FAMILY

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! Germany – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny Creatures – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – NETFLIX FAMILY

Word Party Songs – NETFLIX FAMILY

Work It – NETFLIX FILM