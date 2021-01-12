Emma Caulfield: What to Know About the 'WandaVision' and 'Buffy' Actress

✖

With just days to go before WandaVision is released on Disney+, Emma Caulfield confirmed she has a mysterious role in the first Marvel Studios series for the streaming platform. The series starts Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the first of nine episodes being released on Friday, Jan. 15. Caulfield, 47, is best known for her role as Anya Jenkins on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Susan Keats on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Caulfield shared the trailer for WandaVision on her Instagram page. "Finally. I’ve been holding on to this news since October 2019 (we wrapped in Nov. 2020). This was a thrill ride and I’m so honored I got to play. Thank you [Marvel]," Caulfield wrote. She also tagged star Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, and included a hashtag for Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch. The series was created by Jac Schaeffer and is set after Avengers: Endgame. It is the first MCU production to be released since Spider-Man: Far from Home opened in 2019 since the studio's 2020 projects were all postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Caulfield, 47, started acting in the early 1990s, appearing in episodes of Burke's Law and Saved by the Bell: The New Class in 1994. In 1995, she joined Beverly Hills, 90210 as Stacy Keats, playing the role in 30 episodes. Following a stint on General Hospital, she joined Buffy the Vampire Slayer in Season 3 and became a main cast member in Season 5. Caulfield's more recent TV credits include Royal Pains, Once Upon a Time, Super Girl, Training Day, Fear the Walking Dead, and Interrogation.

In 2009, Caulfield starred in the indie science fiction comedy TiMER, which was written and directed by Schaeffer. The film saw a very limited theatrical release. Although it is no longer available on Netflix, Caulfield credited its availability on the platform and on Showtime for getting people interested in it. "It is a small indie movie that a handful of people saw, and then it got on Showtime and then Netflix, and it grew like crazy, like watching a Chia Pet grow," Caulfield told the Star-Telegram in 2015. "It now has an enormous cult following. I’m very proud of TiMER.”

In a 2010 interview with Collider around the film's release, Caulfield said she enjoyed working with Schaeffer, which could be one reason why she wanted o work with her again, a decade later. "I'm very, very happy that I was a part of it. I auditioned for it, pure and simple, and I really wanted to be cast," Caulfield said of TiMER. "I was very lucky that... Jac Schaeffer liked what I did in the room and let me be a part of it."