'Emily in Paris' and 'Selling Sunset' Video Games in the Works

The games allow players to step into the worlds of their favorite Netflix shows.

A slew of upcoming video games based on Netflix's popular series and films are part of the company's effort to diversify its entertainment offerings. The streaming giant aims to cater to its subscriber base by providing engaging experiences that extend beyond traditional viewing.

Two standouts among the 14 games in development are drawing particular attention: Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris and Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset. Each promises to transport players into the world of their favorite Netflix series.

In Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris, players step into the shoes of the protagonist, relocating from the U.S. to the French capital for a coveted position at a prestigious fashion publication. "You'll swiftly discover that the City of Love is brimming with unanticipated events, hurdles, and captivating suitors," teases the game's description. Guided by familiar characters like Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel, players will traverse Paris, uncover its secrets, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. The game poses intriguing questions: "Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?"

Meanwhile, Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset offers a taste of high-stakes real estate drama. Players assume the role of the latest recruit at The Oppenheim Group, Los Angeles's most glamorous luxury brokerage. The objective? Climb the ranks to clinch a staggering $100 million Bel Air listing. However, the path to becoming the top realtor is not without challenges. Players must navigate demanding affluent clientele, office politics, and rivalry from a fellow newcomer intent on their downfall.

These games join a growing catalog of interactive fiction within the Netflix Stories umbrella, which already includes titles based on Perfect Match, Love is Blind and Virgin River. Through this expansion, Netflix attempts to redefine passive viewing into an active experience.

But the gaming lineup extends beyond reality TV and romantic comedies. Fantasy enthusiasts can look forward to The Dragon Prince: Xadia, where players can become legendary heroes and tackle epic quests. For Tolkien fans, there's Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game, offering an exclusive mobile experience of tranquil Hobbit life.

Netflix is also catering to puzzle aficionados with Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure and music lovers with Harmonium: The Musical, which uniquely integrates interactive sign language. In collaboration with Klei Entertainment, Netflix will release Lab Rat, Don't Starve Together, and Rotwood exclusively for its mobile platform. Other titles include the 18th-century detective game The Case of the Golden Idol and a digital rendition of the classic card game Hearts.