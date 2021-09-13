Disney+ Renews Popular Award-Winning Series for Season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is officially heading back for another season on Disney+. On Monday, Deadline reported that the show, which stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, was renewed for Season 3. In addition to sharing details about the show’s renewal, they also shared what fans can expect in Season 3 as there are a few notable changes in store.

The Wildcats are on the move! For Season 3, the students will be trading in their East High scenery for a sleepaway camp. As a result of this change in location for the Wildcats, High School Musical‘s production will relocate from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. Production on Season 3 will reportedly begin sometime later this year. Tim Federle, the creator and executive producer of the series, said in a statement about the show’s renewal, “We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats.”

Season 2 of High School Musical wrapped in late July. The first two seasons are currently available to stream on Disney+. The most recent season aired amid a major rise in popularity for the show’s star, Rodrigo. She garnered a great deal of praise earlier this year for her single, “Drivers License.” Her debut album, Sour, launched in May. Considering that she has been pretty focused on her music career, there’s been speculation about her future with High School Musical. During an interview with HollywoodLife, Federle did stress that they left storylines “open-ended” for certain characters, including Rodrigo’s Nini.

“I think things are open-ended actually for a number of characters just because you want the maximum flexibility going forward,” the producer said. He added, “Look, I have so much respect for Olivia as a songwriter and as a human and what her own dreams are. I love High School Musical with Olivia. I think Olivia is a massive part of our success but I think Season 3 is sort of a TBD in terms of where Nini’s journey would go.” Based on that response, fans will have to stay tuned to find out whether Rodrigo will be making an appearance in Season 3. Regardless, thanks to this renewal news, they can rest assured that the next season will indeed premiere on Disney+.