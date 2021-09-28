Disney+ Finds the Lead of Its Next Big Sports Movie

Disney+ is currently developing its next big sports movie and just found its lead actor. According to Deadline, Bloom Li will play the lead role in the movie Chang Can Dunk. The film will be about a 16-year-old unpopular kid who is obsessed with learning how to dunk in order to best the school’s basketball star, Matt, and hopefully win the adoration of Kristy.

Jingyi Shao will direct and write Chang Can Dunk while Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani will serve as producers. Brad Weston and Negin Salmis will also produce Chang Can Dunk. According to the Connecticut Post, filming will take place at Bunnell High School in Connecticut on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

“The district has had a number of meetings with Disney representatives in coordinating all the operational components that have included town representatives, Director of Public Safety Larry Ciccarelli, and the district’s head nurse Kim Velazquez, who will be working with the Disney COVID team to ensure that all safety protocols are followed,” Pam Mangini, the school’s district’s chief operating officer said. “Needless to say, everyone is very excited about this collaboration.”

Li has been seen in various projects such as My Dead Ex, S.W.A.T., and Into the Dark. He has also appeared in numerous short films which were seen in various film festivals. According to a casting call on the film, Li will play the role of the title character who is in the school’s marching band. Chang is passionate about two things — Pokemon and basketball — and has a hard time making friends. He has a best friend named Bo and is very interested in Kristy, the new girl on the marching band. In order to impress Kristy, Chang bets his school rival and captain of the basketball team Matt that he can dunk a basketball in 12 weeks.

In order for him to get ready for the challenge, Chang trains day and night with former basketball player De’Andre. all while keeping the entire bet a secret from his mother. While working toward his goal, Chang learns some valuable lessons along the way. Chang Can Dunk will be the second sports movie from Disney+. The first was Safety which was released in December 2020.