Disney Christmas Parade — Time, Channel and How to Watch

This year, Disney lovers can expect to see the magical parades that takes place across Disney Parks streaming for the whole family to enjoy at home. Subscribers can watch it on ABC/Disney/Hulu on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

Dancing With the Stars staple Alfonso Ribeiro will host alongside Ginnifer Goodwin. Performances include Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, Lady A, etc.

Families can expect to see the daily A Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland (Nov-Jan) and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade at Disney World (daytime runs Dec 22-31) with special party performances earlier. Classic characters, festive floats, music, and holiday cheer will play out across all parades.

The parade airs Christmas morning at 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 a.m. CST/5:00 a.m. MST/5:00 a.m. PST on ABC and streams on Disney+, Hulu, and the Disney YouTube channel at 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PST. Not yo worry, it missed on Christmas morning, subscribers can stream the special through January 4, 2026.

Ribeiro will bring the laughter as Goodwin, who is the voice of everyone’s favorite bunny cop in Disney’s Zootopia 2, is coined as the ideal co-host. Also joining is Maia Kealoha, who stars as Lilo in the Disney live-action film Lilo and Stitch, who will be working as a special parade correspondent.

Disney holiday cheer will be spread throughout the parks across the world. Here’s what to expect in the lineup: