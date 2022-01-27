‘Conjuring’ Universe Movie Is Creeping out Netflix Watchers

One of the Conjuring universe movies recently debuted on Netflix, and it is really creeping out watchers. Annabelle: Creation, an origin story for the franchise’s petrifying possessed doll, is currently the number four film on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list. It trails behind three other recent entries: The Royal Treatment, Munich: The Edge of War, and Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman.

In Annabelle: Creation, Conjuring fans are treated to the humble and frightening beginnings of Annabelle, a terrifying toy that has tormented unsuspecting people who were unlucky enough to come across her over the years. The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto, and was directed by David F. Sandberg, from a script by Gary Dauberman. Notably, Sandberg has since gone on to helm the Shazam franchise for DC and Warner Bros. Scroll down to read more about the Conjuring Universe, ad see what Netflix subscribers are saying about Annabelle: Creation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Freaking Me Out”

https://twitter.com/NursesVent/status/1485128985688387590?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Conjuring Universe is made up of the main Conjuring films, as well as three Annabelle spinoffs, The Nun and the loosely connected Curse of La Llorona.

“About Damn Time”

https://twitter.com/theswift911/status/1485352178135015426?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Collectively, the Conjuring franchise has earned a revenue of close to $2 billion.

“Super Creepy”

https://twitter.com/littlestormboy/status/1484684894219513857?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Conjuring Universe is the second-highest-grossing horror franchise ever, after Godzilla.

“No Lights”

https://twitter.com/laurenashhley_/status/1484306104842653696?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There are currently “in-development” projects for a sequel to The Nun, as well as for a brand new spinoff for The Crooked Man, a ghostly character that was introduced in The Conjuring 2.

“Slay Moment”

https://twitter.com/Iuvrsangel/status/1485825431223758849?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There have been discussions of a fourth Annabelle film, but at this time there are no concrete plans to continue the series.

“Watching Tonight”

https://twitter.com/lamadabadoo/status/1486434750617243649?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The first Annabelle film, from 2014, was written by Dauberman and directed by John R. Leonetti.

“Slept With My Light On”

https://twitter.com/funangela/status/1484332328352579587?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The third film, Annabelle Comes Home (2019), was written and directed by Dauberman.