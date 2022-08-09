'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Netflix Reveals First-Look Images of New Season

The fifth season of Cobra Kai will premiere in exactly one month, and Netflix is giving fans a taste of what to expect. The streaming service recently released several first-look photos from Season 5, and based on the look of things, fans will not be disappointed with what's to come. Cobra Kai creators and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg recently told Netflix's TUDUM what fans can expect from the new season of Cobra Kai.

"As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks," the trio said. Season 5 will pick up where Season 4 left off, which is the aftermath of the All Valley Karate Tournament. The Cobra Kai won the championship, which means Myigai-Do and Eagle Fang will have to shut down. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) put John Kreese (Martin Kove) in jail, leading to Silver having the freedom to build a Cobra Kai empire. But Daniel LaRusso is not going to let that happen as he recruited a Karate Kid rival Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to take Silver and Cobra Kai down for good. Here's a look at photos of Season 5 of Cobra Kai.