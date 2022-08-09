'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Netflix Reveals First-Look Images of New Season
The fifth season of Cobra Kai will premiere in exactly one month, and Netflix is giving fans a taste of what to expect. The streaming service recently released several first-look photos from Season 5, and based on the look of things, fans will not be disappointed with what's to come. Cobra Kai creators and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg recently told Netflix's TUDUM what fans can expect from the new season of Cobra Kai.
"As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks," the trio said. Season 5 will pick up where Season 4 left off, which is the aftermath of the All Valley Karate Tournament. The Cobra Kai won the championship, which means Myigai-Do and Eagle Fang will have to shut down. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) put John Kreese (Martin Kove) in jail, leading to Silver having the freedom to build a Cobra Kai empire. But Daniel LaRusso is not going to let that happen as he recruited a Karate Kid rival Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to take Silver and Cobra Kai down for good. Here's a look at photos of Season 5 of Cobra Kai.
Robby and Miguel
Robby and Miguel have had their differences throughout the entire series. But based on this photo, are the two now getting along and joining forces?prevnext
Kenny
After being introduced at the beginning of Season 4, Kenny is all-in with Cobra Kai, and it seems he's become one of the leaders of the dojo. It will be interesting to see where his character goes in Season 5.prevnext
Devon and Tory
Devon is now a part of Cobra Kai? After making a huge impact with Eagle Fang in Season 4, it seems Devon has joined the winning dojo. Let's hope she and Tory battle on the mat.prevnext
New Character
A new character has joined the Cobra Kai world. Alicia Hannah-Kim plays Kim Da-Eun in Cobra Kai and it seems she is part of the Cobra Kai dojo. This could be another foe Daniel and Chozen have to deal with.prevnext
Dynamic Duo
Amanda and Carmen and the two level-headed characters in Cobra Kai, but it's not clear what is happening in this photo. Knowing the history of the series, Daniel and Johnny likely have gotten into trouble again.prevnext
The Big Three
This is something fans have been waiting for. Johnny, Daniel and Chozen are together to likely go to battle against Cobra Kai. But the burning question is who would win in a fight?prevnext
Mike Barnes
And looks who's back. Fans wanted it, and now they got it as Mike Barnes will appear in Season 5 of Cobra Kai. However, fans will have to wait until Sept. 9 to find out when exactly he appears on the show as well as how and why he's there.prev