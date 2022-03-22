‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Disney+ Adaptation Drops, and Fans Are Weighing In

Disney+’s take on Cheaper by the Dozen has finally premiered. The film, which stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, launched on the streaming platform on Wednesday. Since some time has passed since the movie first premiered on Disney+, fans have already gotten to see the newest take on the 2003 comedy of the same name. Of course, that means that viewers have also wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the film via social media.

The 2022 version of Cheaper by the Dozen features a unique yet modern take on the Baker family. In Disney+’s film, the Bakers are a blended family, as Paul (Braff) had three children with his ex-wife before finding love with Zoey (Union), who had two children of her own. The couple later welcomed two sets of twins together and look after Paul’s nephew Seth. Naturally, the family deals with an array of problems all while trying to navigate a household fit for a dozen occupants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering that the 2003 version of Cheaper by the Dozen, which starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, was quite popular, it would make sense that many of the same fans would give the newest movie a shot. How did they like it?

Weighing In

https://twitter.com/chaoticblkgirl/status/1504904958478626816

There were many who took issue with the social commentary within Cheaper by the Dozen. They just wanted it to be about the family.

Where?

https://twitter.com/adrianzaye/status/1505001943827161090

Clearly, this fan didn’t enjoy the film. They thought that the plot was lacking.

Liked It

https://twitter.com/Ebb_Fine_Ass/status/1504907833371992067

Even though there were some who were critical of the film, others enjoyed it. This Twitter user even wrote that it was a “good movie.”

Cute

https://twitter.com/itsaustindoes/status/1504908376819617797

Many users picked up on the fact that the movie was the subject of criticism. However, some thought that it was “simple and cute.”

The Worst

https://twitter.com/BigBusRoth/status/1506073294025465858

This viewer didn’t mince words as they shared their thoughts on Cheaper by the Dozen. For them, it’s the “worst.”

A Sequel?

https://twitter.com/manndaraee/status/1505734780792549376

Some fans are already hoping that there will be a sequel to Cheaper by the Dozen. They even took a note from Cheaper by the Dozen 2 to suggest a plot.

They’re A Fan

https://twitter.com/ckEFF_you/status/1506094119361392644

It’s safe to say that the opinions on Cheaper by the Dozen were fairly mixed. But, at least there were many who enjoyed it.