Charlie Hunnam's New Show Canceled

Charlie Hunnam's new Apple TV+ show, Shantaram, has been canceled. Deadline reports that Friday's Season 1 finale will be the last episode of the series at the streaming service, serving as its series finale. All 12 episodes of the series are now available on Apple TV+. At this time, Hunnam does not appear to have issued a statement on the new of his new series' cancellation.

Shantaram is a tense drama thriller starring Hunnam as Lin Ford, an escaped prisoner who holds up in the Bombay slums in India, but eventually his past starts to catch up to him. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. In addition to Hunnam, Shantaram stars an incredible cast of actors such as Fayssal Bazzi, Sujaya Dasgupta, Antonia Desplat, Elham Ehsas, David Field, Matthew Joseph, Rachel Kamath, Alyy Khan, Elektra Kilbey, Shiv Palekar, Luke Pasqualino, Vincent Perez, Shubham Saraf, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, and Alexander Siddig.

Earlier this year, PopCulture had a chance to speak with Dasgupta, whose character Kavita is a passionate and motivated journalist searching for stories in places that could cause some trouble for Ford. During the conversation, we asked Dasgupta about acting alongside Hunnam, whom she describes as an "incredible" person. "I was really taken aback by his sense of groundedness," she said.

Dasgupta added, "He's so down to earth, really about the work, incredibly professional on set, off set, and a really brilliant, I think leader of this company. You needed someone to look to lead this show. It's him, and he's incredible and he's so humble. I didn't have any expectations, but that was really lovely to learn about him. It's such a horrible word, nice, but he's just a nice guy. I think niceness is underrated, but I think just him. And he's been working for such a long time, but his sense of humility is outstanding and I love that."

The actress went on to say, "And also on a professional level, working with him in scenes, amazing, because you got to play off him. He would offer something new every time. He would care about the scene as much as you and offer different things every take. And you would respond to that. And I love that. As an actor, that's delicious. That's what you want when you're doing screen work."