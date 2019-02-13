CBS Cancels All Access Series ‘One Dollar’

CBS has canceled One Dollar, the first series exclusive to its All Access streaming platform to get the axe.

CBS All Access launched in 2014, allowing fans to stream existing CBS programs as well as introducing some new ones strictly for the app. Among these was a mystery-thriller called One Dollar, which premiered last August to mixed reviews. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will not be returning for a second season. CBS All Access’ Vice President of originals, Julie McNamara, gave a statement.

“While One Dollar won’t be coming back for another season, we’re incredibly proud of its artistically presented 10-episode story, which will continue to be available for streaming on the service and for future audiences to discover,” she said. “We thank the tremendous creative team, Craig Zobel, Matt DeRoss, Alexandre Dauman, Graham Gordy and Jason Mosberg, and the wonderful cast for their hard work and dedication to this series, as well as our viewers for following One Dollar‘s journey.”

One Dollar was created by Jason Mosberg. It starred John Carroll Lynch, Philip Ettinger and Nathanield Martello-White. It was picked up straight to series by CBS All Access last August, and premiered at the end of the month.

The show got mixed reviews with critics, though the fans seemed to like it. On Rotten Tomatoes, it had an average rating of 78 percent out of nine professional reviews, and a 94 percent amongst audience members. This means that, in all likelihood, it was a lack of viewers that doomed the show.

The ratings for One Dollar are a mystery. Much like other streaming services — including industry giant Netflix — CBS All Access is not releasing information about viewership to the public. The app likely tracks a wide range of metrics, noting who watches what, and when and where they do so. However, unlike Nielsen ratings on network TV, that information is kept close to the chest.

The service does report on subscribership, however, and when it picked up One Dollar, is was riding a high. According to a report by Broadcasting Cable, CBS All Access reporter a subscribership of about 2.5 million in August — its highest yet.

Regardless, One Dollar represents the first scripted series lost at CBS All Access, which likely puts the others on high alert. The service provides a few other beloved exclusives, including Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Wife spin-off, The Good Fight. It also offers a huge swatch of CBS syndicated and archived programming going back years — including long-running soap operas and beloved favorites that have been off the air for years.



One Dollar is streaming in its entirety on CBS All Access.