Canceled Sci-Fi Show Hits Netflix’s Top 10

One of the nice things about streaming is that forgotten shows can find new life outside of traditional television.

An instance like that is occurring right now with a cancelled sci-fi series that aired on TNT just a couple years ago.

The Lazarus Project, a British series starring Paapa Essiedu, has hit #6 on Netflix’s charts after being cancelled last year while two seasons in.

In the series, George (Essiedu) wakes up on July 1, 2022. Six months later, he wakes up and notices it is July 1 again, but nobody seems to notice—even his girlfriend, Sarah.

After another reversion to July 1 six months later, George is approached by a mysterious woman named Archie who tells him he is in the 0.000001% of the Earth’s population who is capable of remembering the time jumps. He is invited to join the Lazarus Project, the group responsible for the time jumps as they work to prevent apocalyptic events from happening and then reset the world to the past.

The show lasted two seasons and got decent reviews, even winning awards from British television critics, but was axed in March 2024.

The likely reason for the show’s resurgence? Essiedu is set to star in the reboot of a franchise you may have heard of once or twice. The British actor will play Severus Snape in the HBO remake of Harry Potter when it premieres in 2027.

The Lazarus Project is streaming on Netflix now.