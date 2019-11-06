‘Avatar’ Officially Coming to Disney+

The team at Disney+ has been very busy with the release of the new streaming service less than a week away. Among the many things they’ve been doing to help promote the platform has been loading up their social media pages with what fans can expect to see when it drops. One of the latest movies announced over the weekend was Avatar. The movie will be available to stream when it launches on Nov. 12.

Attached with the tweet posted by the official Disney+ Twitter account was a video message from James Cameron. “I’m in New Zealand on the set of the Avatar sequel,” Cameron began. “I wanted to make sure that you heard the news that the first Avatar will be offered on Disney+ the day it launches. We hope fans old and new will take the adventure to Pandora when Avatar starts steaming on Disney+.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The record-setting movie premiered in 2009. Multiple sequels have been in the works for years as the second installment is scheduled to release in 2021, more than 10 years after the original.

You heard it here first: @OfficialAvatar will be streaming on #DisneyPlus when it launches in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand starting November 12. pic.twitter.com/Xxq3BbZhRE — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 1, 2019

Speaking with Empire Online, Cameron shared that the original cast will all return and he plans on having them onboard throughout the four scheduled sequels. That means the likes of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver will all be back.

“The interesting conceit of the Avatar sequels is it’s pretty much the same characters…. There are new characters and a lot of new settings and creatures, so I’m taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey. But it’s not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherf—er through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park.”

Avatar had its long run as the highest grossing move of all time come to an end this year when Avengers: End Game surpassed the total in three months. Avatar had passed Titanic to take the honor back in 2009.

The movie was so successful that the company put together one of its biggest projects ever at Walt Disney World with an entire section of its Animal Kingdom park being dedicated to the Avatar world, Pandora. The land opened to the public in May of 2017.