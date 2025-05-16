Arguably the Most Iconic Robin Williams Movie Is Now Streaming Free on Tubi

One of Robin Williams’ most famous roles is now available to watch for free on the ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

The 1993 comedy-drama Mrs. Doubtfire stars Williams as voice actor Daniel Hillard whose wife (Sally Field) demands a divorce.

After she wins full custody, he disguises himself as elderly female housekeeper “Euphegenia Doubtfire” in an effort to spend more time with his children. Throughout the film, Hillard dispenses advice to his children while struggling to keep his identity a secret from his ex-wife and her new man (Pierce Brosnan).

Mrs. Doubtfire was a commercial success with $443 million at the box office, making it 1993’s second-highest grossing movie next to Jurassic Park. It grew to be even more popular throughout the 90s among children and teens, thanks to widely distributed VHS copies and constant TV showings of the film. Williams also won Best Actor at the Golden Globes that year.

Over time, the film has become one of Williams’ most iconic roles. The film has such a massive legacy, it was adapted into a musical comedy in 2019; the musical later hit Broadway in 2021. (It was set to premiere on Broadway in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Mrs. Doubtfire is streaming now on Tubi.