Apple TV+ Shockingly Pulls New Show Starring A-Lister Days Before Release

Apple TV+ has postponed the release of its upcoming thriller series The Savant just three days before it was scheduled to premiere.

The Savant, which stars Jessica Chastain as an undercover investigator “as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act,” was originally scheduled to premiere on Sept. 26.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,” an Apple spokesperson told Deadline in a statement Tuesday. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

The streamer didn’t share additional details as to the reason behind the last-minute postponement, but the decision notably comes after the Sept. 10 killing of controversial right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

Chastain took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to reveal that she did not agree with the decision to postpone the show, saying that the themes of the series felt “more urgent than ever.”

“I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team,” Chastain wrote. “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.”

“In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country,” she continued.

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain went on. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is.”

“The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever,” she concluded. “While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.”